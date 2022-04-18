This is how the LigaPro standings progress on date 8: Barcelona SC lost its undefeated record against Liga de Quito; U. Católica and Emelec put pressure on | National Championship | Sports

Barcelona Sporting Club lost its unbeaten record this Sunday against Liga de Quito, which won 2-0 at the end of the eighth day of the first phase of the LigaPro Serie A 2022.

The whites won at home with goals from Alexander Alvarado (minute 17) and Franklin Guerra (86). The victory left the League in second place in the competition with 16 points, behind the bullfighting team with 19. In third place is Universidad Católica with 14 units.

Barcelona had been undefeated for seven weeks and is going for its sixth consecutive week leading the Ecuadorian tournament, in which 16 clubs participate.

In the first game of the day, Gualaceo defeated Mushuc Runa 3-2 and Orense tied 0-0 with University Technician. Delfin and Cumbayá also tied. The ‘cetaceans’ and the ‘lions’ made draws by being 1-1.

After the 4-0 win that Guayaquil City gave him, Aucas decided to untie Argentine coach Héctor Bidoglio and will appoint an interim coach. The idol of the town marches ninth in the classification table.

The current Ecuadorian champion, Independiente del Valle, fell 3-1 against Universidad Católica.

At the close of the day, Deportivo Cuenca beat Macará 1-0 and Emelec won 2-1 on October 9, which occupies the last place in the classification table. (D)