This is how the LigaPro standings remain after Emelec’s controversial draw against Cumbayá, in Quito | National Championship | Sports

The top four in the standings of the first phase of the LigaPro Serie A, Barcelona SC, Liga de Quito, Emelec and Universidad Católica, did not win their matches on the ninth date of the championship.

Emelec closed the day tonight with a 1-1 draw against Cumbayá, at the Atahualpa Olympic.

The leader, Barcelona SC, fell for the second consecutive match this time against Gualaceo.

The auriverdes prevailed over the bullfighters with a goal from Joaquín Vergés in the 42nd minute. Despite the defeat, Barcelona SC remains in first place in the competition with 19 points.

Liga de Quito follows with 16 units. Los albos lost by a landslide against Orense. The Machaleño team conceded three goals to the U through Joao Rojas (17), Steeven Quiñónez (29) and Marcos Acosta (74).

Emelec, who is third, saved a 1-1 draw with Cumbayá with a disputed penalty that José Cevallos converted in the 88th minute. The electrics reached 15 points.

In another match played this Thursday, Universidad Católica was defeated 3-2 by Aucas at the Gonzalo Pozo stadium.

On Wednesday, when the date began, Independiente del Valle beat Deportivo Cuenca 2-0.

That day the match between 9 de Octubre and Guayaquil City was suspended due to the poor condition of the pitch at the Modelo Alberto Spencer stadium. The Ecuadorian Professional League announced that it will reschedule the duel.