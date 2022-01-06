this is how the live colored covers and DualSense appear

A few weeks after the official announcement, which took place last December 13, we can finally admire the new versions of the DualSense and the colored covers of the PlayStation 5 live.

Thanks to a series of photographs taken by GameStop reporters at the new edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, for friends CES 2022. Thanks to them we can get a very precise idea of ​​the appearance of three new DualSense controllers in the colors Starlight Blue, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple (flanked by the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red versions already available on the market since last summer) and five colored covers in the same shades Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple and Midnight Black. You can admire the shots at the bottom of this news, what are your favorite colors?

The launch of the new controllers, we recall, is expected during the current month, while the faceplates will be marketed in the first half of this year. These accessories are not the only Sony innovations presented at CES 2022, since the presentation of PlayStation VR2 (with technical specifications) and the announcement of the first next-generation Virtual Reality video game, Horizon, also took place at the Las Vegas fair. : Call of the Mountain.