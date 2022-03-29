This is how the locker room of the Costa Rican National Team took Keysher Fuller out of the ‘bombshell’ for his mistake

Yeltsin Tejeda was one of those who was most concerned about raising Keysher Fuller’s morale. (Costa Rican Soccer Federation)

Keysher Fuller went from ecstasy over Anthony Contreras’s bicycle kick to disappointment over an error that led El Salvador to draw against Costa Rica. In 60 seconds, Herediano’s right back felt like he was touching the sky with his hands, but at the same time he was going in free fall to a bottomless precipice.

When Cristian Gil scored the target in favor of the Cuscatlecos, the first to look down and look for explanations on the pitch was Fuller, who seconds before had been unable to control a ball, lost it and left on a silver platter the one who ultimately attended Gil.

But, not 30 seconds passed when Fuller already had weighty men behind him raising his morale.

Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Yeltsin Tejeda pounced on the defender’s back, filled his ears with positive phrases and hugged him. For his part, the soccer player, still in the impact of his mistake, walked with his eyes on the grass.

“Come on, don’t mind that”, “Come on Fuller, come on… It’s over, it’s over”, were part of the phrases that prompted the Florenian to raise his head. One of those who sought to ensure that Keysher’s mental ‘bombshell’ was minimal was Yeltsin Tejeda, who is also the defender’s captain in Herediano.

Several times Yeltsin looked at him, encouraged him, applauded him until he could see that despite the mistake Fuller was in the game.

The confirmation came earlier than expected. Keysher’s error was close to the 30th minute of the game, while his vindication occurred before the whistle that ended the first half.

Fuller shot from the right, removed a mark and when he was going to start his task to face another rival, he heard: ‘Fullaaaaa all the way, you beat him’. The scream was heard by several players, including Fuller. The winger did not hesitate, he threw the ball long and took a low cross that Joel Campbell sent to the back of the net.

Fuller had left the ‘hell’ in which he was and again touched glory with his hands, because the second target had his stamp all over it, although the one who made it was Campbell.

In celebration, Joel hugged Keysher, followed by each of the remaining nine outfield players. Waston grabbed him by the head, collided head-to-head with him and mentioned: ‘Vaaaaaamooos’.

For his part, Tejeda let him know how transcendental it had been and emphasized the action as a sign that the mistake had been left behind.

Celso Borges stressed to him: ‘it’s yours, dad, it’s yours’.

Celso Borges speaks with Keysher Fuller after the Florense’s assistance. (Costa Rican Soccer Federation)

The National Team lives a group moment of total union. In the dressing room there were no reproaches, much less the issue of the error was touched, everyone was aware that there was a mistake, but the mission was to lift Fuller to reverse what had happened.

In the end, with a lot of verbal communication, the group encouraged Keysher and the red-and-yellow player ended up being decisive for Costa Rica to secure at least the playoff heading to Qatar 2022.

