This is how the love between the singer of Coldplay and the actress arose

The lead singer of the British band and the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Gray began a romance five years ago. How did Gwyneth Paltrow react to this relationship?

The life of Chris Martin took a turn after his separation with Gwyneth Paltrow. After a decade of marriage with the renowned actress and two children in between, the singer of Coldplay put an end to their unforgettable romance. And, although today he maintains an excellent relationship with whom he used to be his wife, the acclaimed artist soon found love once again in Hollywood. It is that for some years he has been in a relationship with dakota johnson. Get to know his whole story here!

Ever since Chris Martin broke up with the mother of his children, he has kept his romantic life out of the press. Although it was revealed that he had brief relationships with Jennifer Lawrence Y Annabelle Wallisit was not until 2017 when he met the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey. Exactly five years ago, the duo was spotted for the first time in Los Angeles at a private dinner where -according to a People source- they showed “very affectionateyes”.

A month later, romance rumors were stronger than ever. And it is that when Coldplay appeared in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to close her world tour, the actress was seen among the members of the public. In this way, her fans soon spread the news with images on social networks, making it clear that it was the beginning of a love relationship.

By January 2018, the bond was already consolidated: they were shown walking around Los Angeles and finally had their first public appearance at the presentation of a new Stella McCartney collection. Although her parents had previously confirmed it, in September of that same year Dakota referred to her love affair with the Coldplay singer in dialogue with E! News. “I’m not going to talk about it, but I’m very happy”he maintained, leaving no room for speculation.

The truth is that since then, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have maintained a beautiful family relationship. Along with Gwyneth Paltrow, her new husband Brad Falchuckand his sons Apple and Moses they shared holidays, celebrations and special events. In fact, Paltrow repeatedly talked about her excellent bond with her ex’s new partner and even shared pictures on Instagram with her.

In conversation with Harper’s Bazaar he mentioned about Dakota: “I love her. I can understand that it seems strange because it is unconventional. But I just adore her. I always think about what I can add to my life instead of resisting or feeling insecure. I have a lot to lean on.”. With their welcome to the family, Johnson and Martin’s relationship has been going great. In fact, they even collaborated professionally when the actress directed Coldplay’s music video titled cry cry cry. A movie romance!