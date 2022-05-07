This is how the main actors look 9 years after the last episode

in January 2007, a series created by Jamie Brittain and Bryan Elsey came to mark a before and after in fiction about teenagers. It was the British drama Skinswhich aired on E4 and was spread over seven seasons, ending in 2013. What was it about? It focused on the life of groups of young people coping with the last years of school. Nine years after its last episode, we review where the most striking actors of the show are today, available on Netflix.

+ This is how the Skins actors look today

– Nicholas Hoult

In the first season of Skinsan actor stole all eyes: Nicholas Hoult. He was responsible for putting himself in the shoes of Tony StonemEffy’s older brother. His character was one of the great attractions of the series. And since then, he has managed to stay current: he participated in films like Clash of the Titans, X-Men as Beast, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favorite and currently the series The Great Available on StarzPlay.

-Hannah Murray

There are artists who with just a look, conquer the hearts of the spectators. This happened with Hannah Murraywho gave life to Cassie. His hard history with eating disorders got those fans of Skins They quickly identify with her. Such was the case, that she was later summoned for the seventh season that came as an epilogue. After the series, she stood out in another mega production: game of ThronesThere he gave life to Gilly.

-Kaya Scodelario

Speaking of the most outstanding characters of Skinsit is mandatory to mention Effy Stonem. It is that this role that was in charge of Kaya Scodelario it functioned as the union to connect the first two generations. The British actress has a successful career. Maze Runner, Pirates of the Caribbean, Spinning Out and the new adaptation of resident Evil on screens, they are just examples of an extensive filmography.

– Jack O’Connell

As for the second generation, there is a character who became unforgettable. We talk about James Cookwhich was played by Jack O’Connell. Although his role generated a few debates, the truth is that it marked this stage of Skins. This award-winning British actor participated in dozens of hits such as 300: Rise of an Empire, Unbrokenthe Netflix miniseries godless Y junglelandamong others.

-Dev Patel

Your work in Skins It is not one of the most remembered. However, his actor was the one who reached the most successful projects after the end of the series. These words describe Dev Patelwho personified Anwar in the British series. With religion as the main conflict, her character was not striking enough. But later, she starred in productions like Slumdog Millionaire, Lion either The Green Knight.