This is how the maritime borders between Israel and Lebanon remained after the signing of the historic agreement

The Lebanon and Israel today made official a historic agreement to demarcate their maritime borders during a ceremony in the Lebanese town of Naqoura, on the border with the Jewish state, in the presence of the American mediator in the negotiations, Amos Hochstein.

“The Lebanese delegation to Naqoura is on its way to the Baabda Palace to deliver to the president, (Michel) Aoun, the official acknowledgment of receipt for the reception of the presidential text,” the Lebanese Presidency reported on its Twitter account, confirming the formal delivery. of the agreement signed by the head of state this morning.

The agreement eliminates one of the sources of potential conflict between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollahsupported by Iranand could help alleviate Lebanon’s economic crisis.

This agreement represents the first demarcation of maritime borders between these two countries and puts an end to a long-standing dispute over gas-rich waters in the Mediterraneanafter months of intermittent negotiations that began in 2020.

A UN naval ship and a Lebanese military vessel patrol the Mediterranean Sea on the day the agreement was signed (REUTERS/Aziz Taher)



In the disputed waters there are potential gas reserves and Lebanon will gain access to part of them after the signing, having already commissioned the oil giant TotalEnergies that it begins to explore its coasts as soon as its right over the area is made official.

The territory in question consists of about 860 square kilometers of seawhich covers the gas fields of Karish and Qanaand the pact allows the Jewish state to exploit the former and its northern Arab neighbor the latter.

Hochstein referred both to the upcoming elections in Israelto be held on November 1, as at the end of Aoun’s term, on October 31, and said the deal should stand “regardless of who is elected very soon as Lebanon’s next president.”

An offshore energy discovery – while not enough on its own to solve Lebanon’s deep economic problems – would be a boon, providing much-needed foreign exchange and possibly alleviating crippling blackouts one day.

(With information from EFE and Reuters)

