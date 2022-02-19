This is how the military power of Ukraine and Russia compares

This is the military power of Russia compared to that of Ukraine 2:39

(CNN) — After months of military build-up and political brinkmanship on Ukraine’s border, Russia has ratcheted up pressure on its former Soviet neighbor, threatening to destabilize Europe and draw in the United States. For US President Joe Biden, everything indicates that Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine.

Russia has been tightening its military grip on Ukraine since last year, amassing tens of thousands of troops, equipment and artillery on the country’s doorstep. The aggression has prompted warnings from US intelligence officials that a Russian invasion could be imminent.

Moscow has repeatedly denied it is planning an attack, insisting instead that NATO support for Ukraine constitutes a growing threat on Russia’s western flank. An escalation in bombing in eastern Ukraine and a vehicle explosion in separatist-held Donbas have raised fears that Moscow may be stoking violence to justify an invasion.

If there was a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, what would the confrontation of forces be like?

There is a great asymmetry between the Ukrainian Army and the Russian Army.

“This is not the dilapidated Russian Army that it had just after the Cold War,” says analyst jeffrey Edmonds of the National Security Council. “It’s a very mobile, fairly modern, well-trained Army with a very healthy air force, large ground forces, a lot of artillery control, small ships with a lot of capability for ground-attack missions.”

Edmonds says that since the Cold War, the Russian military has focused heavily on long-range attack systems.

The Russians have increased their military presence in Crimea since 2014 with revamped air bases, additional naval assets in the Black Sea, including diesel submarines and small corvettes.

Each of these platforms has a long-range strike capability, Edmonds says, and that’s one of the real big differences in the Russian military.

Any aircraft carrying out attacks from the Russian mainland could also have attacks coming from the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian military is far behind. They have new air defense systems, some “stingers” (surface-to-air missiles). Through NATO, the allies have given anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapon systems to the Ukrainians.

Both sides have ground forces. Both have Russian-made air forces. On the Russian side they are larger and more modernized than the Ukrainian ones.

Russia has an extensive rail network and practices moving these troops on a regular basis.

With information from Matthew Chance and Laura Smith-Spark