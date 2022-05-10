This is how the mind of ‘The Batman’ works — New Code

The film, now available on HBO Max, allows us to discover the darkest and most tormented side of this villain that has never before been revealed with such clarity.

‘The Batman’ hasn’t stopped succeeding for a single day since it premiered in theaters last March and now, with a well-crafted story already available on HBO Max, there are many fans who can’t stop watching this film that supposes a before and after in the mind of one of the most emblematic superheroes of DC.

The film, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, is a journey into the dark world of Gotham City, but above all: it’s the version that is closest to the psychology and mind of Batman with a dark, gloomy and adult staging that allows us to fully understand the thought of the batman.

A much more complex adaptation mentally

Matt Reeves did not hesitate for a moment. This Batman, unlike others, would expose the strengths and weaknesses of Bruce Wayne, who barely breaks out of his role as Batman.

In fact, although it may seem strange at first, that the hero calls himself ‘The Batman’ It already makes a difference compared to other films. One way or another, it completely erases any ideas related to previous incarnations. He is a character that surprises with his intelligence and lucidity. We could even say that he manages to build a long path towards what could be a new kind of superhero: one much more linked to the darkness of men.

This mysterious nebula is not only part of the series of murders that have been committed in the underworld of Gotham and that Batman has to solve, but there are certain psychological traits inherent in this character that require their own analysis.

Why Batman is what he is

To begin with, Robert Pattinson gets into the skin of a superhero tormented by the thirst for revenge unable to open up and show that, beyond his cape and his notion of good and evil, there is a minimum of sensitivity or empathy. Hence this Batman comes closer than any other to the darkness and pain of humanyes In fact, it is precisely in this field of goodness, feelings and darkness of Batman where the new film embroiders it.

But the psychological complexity, which is perfectly shown in this film, is not new. Although in this version it takes much more importance than in other films, Christoper Nolan already loaded the previous Batman movies with a strong psychological background.

Now, only the profile of this superhero who has a very dark psychology has had to be made more evident. The new one picks up a bit of the legacy of the recent movie ‘Joker’ which, with a brilliant Joaquim Phoenix, portrays a person with mental problems and explains how a villain can be built based on blows from the system.

A superhero never seen

That formula, from another angle and recovering the darkest aesthetics of comics, is exploited by one of the most personal and profound Batman that we can see on the screen. Something that the most fans of this saga already wanted to see, if we take into account that the initial comic was created in 1939 by Bill Finger, just when World War II began.

Since then, the Gotham universe has not stopped adding fans and followers of all ages with films that, as it stands, are a mass phenomenon for lovers of the best crime and action movies.

In the tape, Batman meets mythical characters as Selina Keyle (Catwoman), under the performance of Zoë Kravitz; Oswald Cobblepot (aka the Penguin), played by Colin Farrell; plus Carmine Falcone, played by John Turturro and Edward Nashton (aka Riddle), starring Paul Dano. But as the movie progresses, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to Gotham City’s abuse of power and corruption.

As we can see, this Batman is not just any superhero. He is a well-characterized character who, although he picks up the legacy of other films, no longer hides in the alter ego of a superficial and vain Bruce Wayne. In ‘The Batman’ something completely different happens.

the character is a man confined, trapped and clinging to his only obsession. Everything revolves around that universe: that of a dark superhero who barely shows his face, and if he does he always seems awkward and tense.

In short, a creature of the shadows that emerges from revenge with a powerful, elegant and dangerous force that has never been seen before. His mind and its complexities are now evident in a masterful film of detective tone and film noir that already accumulates millions of views, but still has a long way to go.

If you are also a lover of dark and complex cinema, go to HBO Max and start watching ‘The Batman’. We promise you an experience with a lot of rhythm that puts on the table current psychological dilemmas under the hand of the incredible bat man.