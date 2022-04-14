This is how the Motagua win against Marathón was lived minute by minute at the Yankel Rosenthal

2022-04-13

– This is how the Marathon vs. Motagua was experienced minute by minute at the Yankel – 90+4: THE MATCH IS OVER! Motagua thrashed to a crumbling Marathon and with a resounding 0-3 they established themselves in the league zone. Moreira (55′) and Carlos Mejía (84, 90+1′) did the honors; the Monster played with a man less from 75′. 90+3′: Josué Villafranca scored, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

90+1: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL AND BLUE GOLEADA! “Zapatilla” Mejía scores the third for the Cyclone, the second in his personal account, and is thrashing Marathón in the Yankel. FIVE MINUTES DISCOUNT IS ADDED ON THE YANKEL! 86: Double change in the Motagua: Iván López and Óscar García leave for Diego Azqui and Walter Martinezwho plays for the first time after his injury in September 2021. ⚽Denovan Torres was very out and the blue ‘4’ took advantage of the gap in the goal to make it 0-2 for the Ciclón at the Yankel with a left-footed shot.

84′: GOLAZOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO FROM MOTAGUA! CARLOS “ZAPATILLA” MEJÍA EXECUTED THE FREE KICK AND PUT IT IN THE ANGLE! 82′: Adrian Ramirez recipe patadón to Iván López and wins the yellow card. The foul was in the crescent of the purslane area. 77′: HOLY HEAVEN! JUAN VIEYRA CRASHES THE BALL ON THE CROSSBOARD AFTER A SPLENDID COLLECTION FROM A SETTIME BALL FROM 40 METERS AWAY! It is his third postazo in the game.

76′: Yellow card for Marcelo Santos and there is a foul for Marathón near midfield. 75′: RED FOR GREEN! He had no other choice Michael Santos, who got off a Chino López who was leaving alone facing the goal; the infraction was worthy of expulsion and the Monster came the afternoon with one less player 72: Double substitution at Motagua: Juan Delgado and Jesse Moncada leave for Cristopher Meléndez and Carlos Mejía. 71′: Change in Marathon: Allans Vargas leaves for Cristian Cálix; green will have to change his strategy on the field. 70′: Juan Vieyra gets excited, heads inside and his shot deflects off the blue wall, but he gets a corner.

66′: Change in Motagua: Scorer Roberto Moreira leaves due to injury, and Josué Villafranca enters in his place. 65′: Center to the area that little Solani Solano rises to win it, but his shot went wide. 61′: Keosseian reacts after the goal and makes a triple change in the Marathon: Lucas Campana, Santiago Córdoba and Víctor Berrios leave for Edwin Solano, Frelys López and Reineri Mayorquín to enter. ⚽Center of jonathan nunez from three quarters of the field that the blue striker subtly touches in the air, being enough deflection for Denovan Torres to fail to save the ball. When the greens were better, they conceded a goal…

55′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF THE CYCLONE! The Paraguayan Roberto Moreira did it and Motagua is beating Marathón as a visitor. 51′ Armando Castro is already calling the attention of the Motagua goalkeeper for losing time in goal kicks… 48′: Lucas Campana’s volley shot that goes near the Licona crossbar! The second chapter started well. START THE COMPLEMENT IN SAN PEDRO SULA!

THE FIRST TIME ENDS AT THE YANKEL ROSENTHAL! Good start, only the goals were missing. Juan Vieyra had two post shots for the green, Moreira had chances for the Cyclone. 45+2′: Goalkeeper Licona suffers a blow to the face prescribed by Denil Maldonado after being pushed by Córdoba. The match stops. THREE ADDITIONAL MINUTES ADDED ON THE YANKEL! 43′: Reckless foul by Allans Vargas towards “Chino” López and he is reprimanded. 41′: DENOVATE! Moreira’s threaded shot from outside the rectangle, which is deflected towards the corner after a brilliant stretch by goalkeeper Torres. The Cyclone is animated.

39′: Motagua is also animated and a center by Jesse Moncada, deflected by Óscar García, culminates in a providential intervention by Denovan Torres.37′: Attempt by a Chilean from Córdoba that goes far. 36′. POSTAGE! Santiago Córdoba wins his dispute with Marcelo Pereira and assists, inside the area, Juan Vieyra who releases a shot that crashes into the crossbar. It is the second postazo of the talented Argentine. 32′: THE GREEN HAD IT! Sensational support from scallop deep into Elmer Guity that he missed in the heads-up against Licona after colliding his shot, executed with the right (his less skillful), to the goalkeeper’s legs.

29′: Laboratory play in a purslane corner: center, from far away, by Mikel Santos that ends in a deflected header by Allans Vargas. 26′: one minute of cool-break it was enough. The game resumes. 25′: HYDRATION PAUSE AT THE YANKEL. 20′: ALMOST A GREAT GOAL! Juan Vieyra pulled out his magic and from a very tight angle on the right flank, he took a free kick that hit the crossbar. 19′: kick of Juan Delgado towards Adrián Ramírez and central defender Armando Castro shows a yellow cardthe first, for violent play.

17′: Counterattack of the Cyclone that culminates in a soft shot of Moreirafrom outside the area, at the hands of the canserbero Denovan Torres. 14′: NEAR THE MONSTER! Licona blunders in clearing a corner kick and in the counterplay the purslane Vargas He finished off with a header before a solitary goal, but the Blues deflected the ball to a new corner.

7′: Roberto Moreira wanted to make a taquito inside the small area, but the ball got stuck in the legs of Allans Vargas. Outside the danger of the purslane fence. 4′: Free kick on the edge of the area wasted by Lucas Campana; the ball crashed into the barrier.

two’: Far shot by Elmer Güity, who today plays as a midfielder on the left, which is caught by goalkeeper Licona. 3:06 PM: THE GAME STARTED IN HOT SAN PEDRO SULA! Marathón and Motagua seek to earn a place in the league zone.

3:03 PM: Under 36 DEGREES Celsiusboth teams jump onto the field! 3:00 PM: Most Motagua soccer players use sunscreen on their faces in the strong sun at Yankel.

4:50PM: The game will start shortly (3:06 PM).

THIS IS HOW YOU LIVE THE PRELIMINARY OF THE CLASSIC

2:40 PM: THE ELEVEN OF THE CYCLONE! Marlon Licona; Marcelo Santos, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Wesly Decas; Juan Delgado, Jonathan Nuñez, Óscar García, Jesse Moncada; Ivan Lopez, Roberto Moreira.

2:35 PM: Goalkeeper Marlon Licona will be looking to keep a clean sheet for Motagua. 2:30 PM: This is how the Green Monster goes out to warm up.

2:25 PM: ATTENTION VERDOLAGAS! Marathón announces its starting eleven. Denovan Towers; Adrian Ramirez, Luis Vega, Allans Vargas, Mikel Santos; Luis Garrido, Víctor Berrios, Juan Vieyra, Elmer Güity; Santiago Cordoba, Lucas Campana.

2:20 PM: The sampedrano complex begins to fill little by little in the preferential zone. 2:15 PM: President Orison Amaya speaks with TEN regarding the situation that the Marathon is going through.

2:10 p.m.: This is how the preview of the meeting between purslane and blues in San Pedro Sula is lived.

2:00 PM: With an hour to go before the initial whistle, Yankel Rosenthal finds himself EMPTY.