This is how the new BLUETTI portable (and solar) power stations are that will make your trips easier

The revolutionary power plant BLUETTI AC200 was launched to the public in the month of July 2020 after collecting $6.7 millionthrough the collective financing platform –crowdfunding– indiegogo and having sold tens of thousands of units over the past year.

A fabulous launch after which BLUETTI has continued to work to make significant improvements to its power plants and listen to its customers. At this time, they explain, they are “happy” to announce the culmination of all the work carried out throughout 2021.

The super launch in Europe

Half a year after its launch in the US, BLUETTI has brought its new energy batteries to the European market, which are also laptops and can be transported comfortably: BLUETTI AC200 MAX, BLUETTI AC300 and expandable battery modules BLUETTI B230 and BLUETTI B300.

the power station BLUETTI AC300 in front of the model EP500Pro– a modality with which Kickstarter caused a sensation – present some qualitative differences.

The AC300, for example, has a totally modular design, has a power of 3,000 watts and uses B300 battery packs that allow, among other aspects, multiply your autonomywhich translates into greater flexibility and adapts better to all needs.

From BLUETTI they explain that we can install up to four B300 battery packs and each of them also has a capacity of 3,072 Wh. In other words, with the four connected packs we can enjoy a capacity of 12,288 Wh.

Another advantage of BLUETTI AC300 is that it can receive up to 2,400 watts of solar chargingthanks to its advanced controller PowerOak BLUETTI MPPT. In time? We could recharge a B300 battery with solar energy in just an hour and a half.

Six reasons to choose BLUETTI AC300

1.- It is 100% modular and can accept up to four B300 battery modules per unit. Being modular means that we can transport large amounts of energy with ease, since each of theThe pieces are portable.

two.- Uses high-end LFP cells that have more than 3,500 life cycles that conduct up to 80% of the original capacity. In other words, putting the device on a cycle a day means 10 years of useful life.

3.- It has the ability to receive 2,400 watts of unrivaled MPPT solar charging input. It’s definitely time to go solar full time!

4.- Has a sine wave inverter pure 3,000 watts capable of adjusting the AC charge rate, so no need for a power brick, a charging cable will work just fine.

5.- Also, while connected to two or more B300 battery modules, the AC300 can be charged by solar and AC power simultaneouslyadding up to 5,400 watts of power input.

6.- All this technology can be controlled by a complex but easy to use smartphone application through WiFi and Bluetooth.

BLUETTI AC200 MAX

AC200 MAX It is very similar to the previous model, however, they have added some changes that do not leave anyone indifferent for various reasons. The first one is that it is the BLUETTI’s first modular solar power station; but, in addition, it is one of the best options that we can currently find on the market for its design and quality, as well as for its reliability and performance.

On an external level, as we said, it brings important improvements at a technical level and, without a doubt, it is emerging as an interesting companion for adventures that we want to enjoy outdoors. A success so as not to run out of energy!

In addition to solar and AC options, you can also recharge AC200MAX from many other sourcesincluding an EV station, a sunroof, wind turbines, a normal gas generator and 12V/24V lead-acid batteries.

And the most important of all is that after the feedback and listening to our customers, AC200 MAX supports Bluetooth connection and can be controlled wirelessly with the new BLUETTI smartphone app compatible with all systems. And it’s also compatible with expandable battery packs!

The AC200 MAX supports up to two additional battery packs, using BLUETTI B230 or B300. Featuring two BLUETTI B300s, allowing you to easily expand your AC200 MAX to a massive capacity of 8,192Wh to meet all your essential needs at home or on the go for hours, days, or even more than a week.

Where do I buy it?

The AC200MAX is now available at amazonand also through its official website, which we can access through your website and is priced at €2,199 in its base configuration. While the AC300, which is also available on Amazon and on their website, comes with a B300 battery and is priced at €4,499.

Spring 2022 deals active!

For those interested, in addition, now there is good news! BLUETTI has launched a new website for Spain where are the best spring promotions and offers!

Do not hesitate to enter the web in Spain and look for the portable power station you need at the best price. This spring 2022 there are very interesting prices, yes, the promotions are active – which you will find here – from now until March 14.