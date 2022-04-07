This is how the new Movistar Familia rates are to remove the Fusion rates

No less than 10 years, in that 2012 that sounds very far away was when the service operator Movistar announced the launch of its new Fusion rates, an experiment that mixed Internet, mobile line, fixed telephony, pay TV, etc., into a single price. which opened a new panorama in the Spanish market and forced the competition to catch up with it in terms of convergent rate offers.

And it is precisely the convergent ones that have dominated the scene in recent years. But you always have to reinvent yourself, and for Movistar that is called Family.

Movistar Family

As the ADSLZone website exclusively tells, the new convergent tariffs of the operator owned by Telefónica will be called Movistar Familia, and will replace the veteran Movistar Fusión, in addition to bringing modifications in the prices and contents that they will offer with the idea of ​​adjusting more to the wishes of the users.

To begin with, Movistar Familia will offer two fiber speeds:

And they will come in three modes:

Movistar Family Max -without unlimited data and up to 5 rates to choose from

-without unlimited data and up to 5 rates to choose from Movistar Family Unlimited – up to 4 rates to choose

– up to 4 rates to choose Movistar Family Unlimited X2 – up to 6 rates to choose from.

In ADSLZone you have a list of prices and contents of the 15 new Movistar Familia rates, which at the moment it is not known when they will be activated, although it is speculated that it will be at the end of this month of April.