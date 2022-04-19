This is how the new Movistar Smart WiFi 6 router will be installed

Given the generalization of WiFi 6 among the rest of the operators, Movistar has had to make a move and put this new router on the market, which will act as a bridge until the XGSPON is standardized and the xHGU arrives.

Steps to install WiFi 6 router

In case of being one of the first owners of one of the units of this MitraStar GPT-2841GX4X5 that Movistar is beginning to distribute, the steps for self-installation are simple, since inside we have the ONT (Optic Node Terminal, Optical Node Terminal), as in the HGU model, so it is not necessary to have additional equipment to browse the Internet.

Unplug the fiber optic cable from your old router and plug it into the fiber optic port on the new computer. The new Smart WiFi 6 router has a black protector that you will need to remove first. Keep in mind that this cable that connects the equipment with the rosette is very delicate, so do not pull hard to avoid breakage. Connect the telephone cable to the «Telf» port of the equipment with a telephone jack in your house. If you only have a landline, you can plug it directly into the equipment’s Telf port instead of the outlet. Plug the power adapter into the electrical network and into the connector on the computer. Flip the switch to the on position and check that all the LEDs light up blue with no problem. Connect to your network via WiFi, by WPS, reading the QR of your router so that your device connects automatically or using an Ethernet cable.

Features of this new router

With this new WiFi 6 router you will have a speed up to 3.5 times higher and with 20% more coverage than the current Smart WiFi Router (the HGU). That was mounted in a horizontal position, while the new router is placed in a vertical design designed to make the most of the WiFi features of its 9 internal antennas (5 for 5 GHz WiFi and 4 for 2.4 GHz WiFi). LED status lights have been reduced in size, number, and power to keep the disturbance to a minimum.