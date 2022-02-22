this is how the new Over The Horizon sounds

Samsung mobiles will sound great in 2022 with the annual update of its characteristic ringtone ‘Over The Horizon’… Now with notes of jazz!

Like every year, Samsung has not only presented new smartphones in its Unpacked 2022but accompanying the Galaxy S22, S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra also arrives the reissue of the classic ringtone ‘Over The Horizon’ of the South Korean giantwhich this time has given it a completely different tone that seems to have delighted the critics.

In fact, it is that of the melody composed last year by SUGA, a member of the band BTS, with prominence for violins and percussion in a modern sound closer to K-Pop, this year Samsung has chosen a classic like jazz and inspiration on the theme ‘NewWorld’stating that the new ringtone wants to represent the new reality and the post-pandemic world.

So, as the colleagues at SamMobile told us, the revamped version of ‘Over The Horizon’ includes jazz and electronic melodies, achieving a sophisticated theme which has received very good reviews in the user communities.

Obviously the new tone it will be in the sound galleries in the new versions of One UI as the terminals are updated, and will accompany the launch of the Galaxy S22.

How to change the ringtone on Android, put a song, and create your own ringtones

the complete melody It lasts just over three minutes and can already be heard on YouTube.where it is accompanied by a video showing illustrations of everyday lifewith people spending time with friends, family and pets, plus other activities like the hiker looking at the horizon right at the end.

Right here we leave you with the video, don’t miss it, be it!

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!