This is how the new Windows-like Chrome start menu works

Google has reinvented its app launcher for the first time in years since it released Chrome OS. Visually very similar to the Windows start button, the new feature displays an app drawer, web apps and recent programs, and has a search menu to make it easy to locate a particular app.

The update is the 100th update to the operating system, and it replaces the current huge menu with a more discreet window on the left side of the screen. judging p For the first animations that Google has sent at least it does not completely cover the open applications, which is already a point in its favor.

The changes are not just cosmetic. In addition to being able to search for applications, it is now possible to organize them by name or color and there is even the option to manually put them in a list. The new applications you download will respect the organization method you choose instead of appearing at the bottom of the container as before.

The search itself has also e Experienced some improvements, with an expanded view of the information you’re looking for that can make it easier to look up simple things like the temperature in your area or the meaning of a word. Googel explains that this preview can also be used for certain system functions such as screenshots. It can even be used to navigate between open Chrome tabs without having to open separate windows.

Google has not provided a specific release date for the 100th update that this new launcher brings. He has only said that “it will arrive soon”. Other novelties that it brings is the possibility of editing text using the voice through dictation, or creating and sharing GIFs using the integrated camera in most Chrome OS devices.