This is how the Police killed the young man in Ocoa

Protected by the impunity and terror to which lawyers, journalists, teachers, farmers, politicians, religious, women and youth have been subjected for a long time; officers, classes and enlisted of the National Police José Gregorio Custodio was beaten to death in San José de Ocoa last Sunday.

I state it categorically: they beat him to death and the hierarchy of the National Police, instead of setting an example by throwing out and immediately bringing to justice all those guilty of that execrable crime against an inoffensive young man, which they did it was a deathly silence while the killers blackmailed doctors into saying that he died “from an allergy” to an Omeprazole tablet.

The history of this crime of cwas consumed as follows:

Last Saturday the 16th, Gregorio was drinking aguardiente and drunk, he was violent, but at no time did he attack his wife, Johanny Casado, who, feeling vulnerable, He went to the police to report the situation.

At 2:11 am on Sunday, a patrol chased Gregorio down 27 de Febrero Street, right in the center of the city of Ocoa. He entered the Arias Clinic.

Two policemen arrived on a motorcycle, entered the private clinic without a court order, at dawn.

Five minutes later they took him out into the street handcuffed behind his back.They smashed him to the pavementthey put a boot on the neck of a man who did not move a finger while they pointed shotguns at him, they called his base and minutes later a van arrived with four policemen who threw him in the back and took him to the headquarters located on Duarte street corner Canada avenue.

His mother, Milandina Custodio, upon learning that he was in prison, went to investigate the cause and bring him food. She went to the Police three times and they never allowed her to deliver the meals and when inquiring about her condition, the police officers on duty always told her to send it to them because Gregorio “was sleeping”.

The young man enters the jail at 2:20 am on Sunday. At night that same day, after beating him to death, as the photos of his body show, they take him to the San José hospital, where his mother was able to see him in the throes of death, but had time to tell him: “ Milana, I’m dying today. The policemen beat me to a pulp!”

At 9:00 on Monday morning, Gregorio was dead in the San José hospital and the health center occupied by policemen terrifying the doctors so that they would say that he died of an allergy and that he had no signs of violence.

Gregorio’s relatives try to see the body in the hospital morgue to check its condition, but police gunmen block the entrance.

Later, the family manages to get the Ocoa prosecutor, Francis Valdez, to authorize them to enter, they check the body, take photos and videos of it, verify that it is full of forceful blows from head to toe, which the prosecutor also observes. and then he admits in an interview with the radio station Zol 106, that he has signs of violence and he has the evidence.

I was busted

Although staff at the hospital informed the family that Gregorio was “broken from the blows”, the policemen took it upon themselves to terrify the doctors for them to write that the bruises that he had all over his body they were an “allergy” which would have finally caused a shock that killed a young man full of health. High levels of the Police were informed by me an hour after Gregorio’s death in the interest of acting diligently to clarify the crime and prevent the “image” of the National Police and its current leadership from being affected by an action criminal activity of men uniformed and armed by the State, but who do not respond to the lines of respect for human rights pursued by the government of Luis Abinader.

The only answer I got from an official friend was that we had to wait for “the official report”. That is, the one prepared by the same people who killed him and who He was blackmailing everyone.

Those are the facts and you know them as much or better than methe Police, the Attorney General’s Office, but they are acting with the speed of the victim’s category: an unhappy dead man, not a son of an oligarch.

Naturally, if it were a first-class burial, the parade of declarations and blows to the chest would have reached the National Palace itself, passing through the Attorney General’s Office, the Police, Castaños Guzmán de Finjus, Citizen Participation, the Catholic Church, the Evangelical Church and to the Club of Indifferents.

The press responded

But the crime perpetrated by the Police against Gregorio found attentive ears and hearts of solidarity in all the national press (newspapers, radio and television stations, digital media, independent communicators and citizens on social networks) that have exposed the case and have made it possible for those who may try to cover up this murder not to achieve their objective and its perpetrators do not go unpunished.

Reply to Ocoa

When the police officers who killed Gregorio were born, I was already in the streets of Ocoa fighting for freedom and human rights so that current generations would not have to live under the terror of criminals in uniform, armed and with the national emblem on their foreheads. , so I warn you that I know your methods very well, but I know much more how far the roots of the Ocoeños are buried than they will not bend in their claim for justice.

The people of San José de Ocoa have had to experiencing horrors due to the behavior of the Police, but he has known how to fight and resist this type of affront with honor. I have no doubt that now it will be no different and if the government does not sponsor –without hesitation- the sending to justice of all the murderers and accomplices in Gregorio’s death, very soon it will have to face a growing social movement demanding justice. respect for life.

Every day I get messages from family and friends -including military- of the abuses committed by police officers with absolute impunity, of which Mayor Aneudy Ortiz has spoken publicly, and at least two deputies from Ocoeño.

When one year has passed since the horrible crime of the evangelical pastors Joel Díaz and Eliza Muñoz, in Villa Altagracia, the Ocoa policemen celebrate by massacring a defenseless young man, but with his blood he has moved public opinion and his crime cannot go unpunished.

I warn very clearly that everything I have said here is known to the Police and the Attorney General’s Office much better than I am and they must have it documented if they are investigating, so no one comes to me to ask me to provide more information, because I am not here to ask make jokes