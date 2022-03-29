This is how the pots are for the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw; there may be changes

2022-03-28

At the moment there are 20 teams that are classified and here we show you how the bass drums for the raffle Qatar World Cup:

Canada he became this Sunday in the twentieth classified for the Qatar World Cup 2022 which will be played from November 21 to December 18, by beating Jamaica 4-0 and securing the first Concacaf ticket to the tournament.

But beware, as there are still 12 places for this World Cup, there may be changes in the bass drums. Which are?

At Pot 1 There is one place left for Europe and everything will be defined in the Repechage since if Portugal manages to qualify it would integrate that place for being eighth in the ranking, although it will be necessary to see what happens after the update with Denmark, which is ninth. Then there would be no major changes.

Instead, in the hype 2, In addition to adding one of the Europeans mentioned above, Mexico, the United States, Sweden, Senegal or Iran could be added to those that currently make it up, depending on what happens this last week in Africa and Concacaf.

For its part, the 3 would have the already classified Iran, Japan, Serbia, Canada and South Korea, but there are also three places left and especially this is where the greatest modifications would take place. The winner of the key from Poland and Sweden could enter, in addition to two Africans.

Finally, in the Pot 4 The worst positioned by FIFA will appear, plus the teams that win the intercontinental qualifiers and a place for the winner of the UEFA qualifier. Ecuador and Saudi Arabia already have their places secured and they would be joined by the winner of the European playoff between Wales and Scotland or Ukraine, in addition to the winners of the crosses between Conmebol-Asia and Concacaf-Oceania.