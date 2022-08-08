This is how the price of the dollar behaves this Monday, August 8, 2022

This is the first price of the dollar after last Sunday, August 7, Gustavo Petro took office as president of Colombia. Photo: EFE – Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The dollar in Colombia started the week with a slight rise: the currency registered an increase of about $10 and is trading close to $4,320. For the first hour of trading, the amount traded was US$71 million, through 170 transactions.

This is the first price of the dollar after last Sunday, August 7, Gustavo Petro took office as president of Colombia. A change of power that generates great expectations due to the different reforms announced within his administration, including a tax reform.

In fact, the Government plans to file the tax reform this Monday in Congress. In dialogue with The viewer the new Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, explained that they initially expect to raise $25 billion. But that the collection could gradually rise to $50 billion, emphasizing the fight against tax evasion.

For now, it is known that those who earn more than $10 million a month would be subject to higher income tax levies. In addition, El Espectador learned the details of the new wealth tax, which would be taxed progressively.

This would be the wealth tax: between $1,000 and $2,000 million the rate will be 0.25%, from $2,000 to $3,000 million, 0.50%, from $3,000 to $4,000 it will be taxed at 0.75% and from $4,000 to $5,000 million would pay 1%.