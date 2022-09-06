This is how the PRICES of the Dollar and the EURO are in Cuba TODAY. Did they go up or down?

The purchase and sale of currency in the cuban informal market during the first days of this month of September, reach their highest value.

Despite the fact that since August 23 the State approved the sale of foreign currency to the population, both the US dollar, the euro, and the MLC maintain prices higher than official exchange rates.

The values, in addition, have experienced peaks that indicate a tendency to greater increases in the coming days, as occurred after the measures for buying and selling taken by the Central Bank of Cuba.

We let you know how the selling and buying prices of currencies behave in the informal market at the beginning of this month of September.

Price of the Dollar in the Cuban informal market September 2022

The US dollar (USD) began this Monday, September 5, in the informal market with a value of 150 Cuban pesos.

This purchase rate is 2 CUP higher than that of previous days, although the increase has been constant since the end of August (almost 20 CUP more than in the second fortnight).

It should be noted that other values ​​can be registered in the groups and sales channels, between 145 CUP and 155 CUP, but the average is 1 USD for every 150 CUP.

Price of the Euro in the Cuban informal market September 2022

The euro increased its purchase value by 3 CUP compared to the last few days, to equal the dollar in the rate of 150 pesos for 1.

The currency of the European Union reflects greater stability than the USD and the MLC, as the minimum and maximum purchase values, 140 and 160 respectively, have remained in that range for a longer time.

Although the official rate of the euro is comparable to that of the USD, in the informal market the preference in the purchase puts the euro in second place with respect to the US currency.

Changes to cash between euros are made at 1×1 and in some cases 9 euros for every 10 USD.

Price of the MLC in the Cuban informal market September 2022

The MLC returns to an unofficial price that exceeds that of the euro and the USD, after a rise of between 0.5 and 1 CUP in the purchase and sale values.

This average is the result of fluctuating values ​​between 150 and 157 in recent days, although lower prices appear less frequently in groups.

Likewise, there is a trend towards electronic exchange of 1×1 between the MLC and the USD or at an average rate of 90 or 95 MLC per 100 USD.

Informal market values ​​maintain the upward trendgiven the existing restrictions for the purchase and sale of currencies in the official.

Given the limit imposed on the number of currencies that can be obtained in a single transaction in banks and CADECAS, in Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram groups, the trend is to buy and sell coins by quantities.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: