This is how the protagonists of My encounter with me look today

my meeting with me is a film about the passage of time and how childhood influences adult life. 22 years after its premiere, we show you what Bruce Willis, Emily Mortimer and Spencer Breslin look like today and we tell you what is of their lives.

1.Bruce Willis

It is the best known of the 3 and needs no introduction. At the time of the film’s premiere, the actor born in West Germany and nationalized American already had a filmography with titles such as Hard to Kill, pulp fiction, The fifth element, Armageddon Y Sixth Sense.

After starring in this film directed by Jon Turteltaubthe actor worked in others like Sin City, A kingdom under the moon Y The Expendables 2.

At 67, he has just announced his retirement from acting due to a serious illness that he suffers from: the aphasiawhich is a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

2.Emily Mortimer

In my meeting with me, Emily Mortimer gives life to Amy, the only woman who earned a place in the difficult heart of the adult Russ Duritz. At that time, she was a 28-year-old girl who had participated in works such as A place called Notting Hill beside Julia Roberts Y Hugh grant.

Then came the years of great success for her, and match point, The Pink Panther, The sinister island Y Hugo give proof of this.

She is currently 50 years old and has been married for almost 20 years to Alessandro Nivolaan American actor.

In Meet Me, Bruce Willis plays Russ, an adult healing the wounds of his childhood.

3.Spencer Breslin

Spencer was born in New York, United States, in May 1992, so at the time of the premiere of My encounter with me he was just 8 years old.

During his first years of life he also acted in other children’s films, among them Santa Clause 2 and 3, The cat Y The end of the ages.

He is the older brother of abigail breslin (Little Miss Sunshine, zombieland) and also is dedicated to music.

He has a fairly regular activity on his social networks and on his Instagram he has almost 15 thousand followers. At 30 years old, he is already an adult and without a doubt he is the one who most accuses the passage of time of the protagonists of this classic comedy.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these details related to the actors of My encounter with me?