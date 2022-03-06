This is how the protagonists of Pasión de Gavilanes said goodbye

Twenty years after the premiere of the first part, the sequel to Passion of Hawks arrived on the small screen on February 14 through the signal Telemundo in the United Statesand two days later by Telecincoin Spain.

With great expectation, the actors and actresses returned to Colombia at the end of 2021 to film the new adventures of the brothers Kings and the sisters Elizondo.

But everything comes to an end, and this is how the protagonists of the classic Colombian soap opera made it known through their social networks, the medium they chose to say goodbye to their companions. In this way, they implied that the recordings of the strip have concluded in the first days of March.

Natasha Klaus posted a photo with her “dog love” Paco, who accompanied her during these four months of filming in “a wonderful house in which I lived and felt like mine and from which I say goodbye today,” she expressed with emotion.

“Thanks to everyone who made this second season possible, in which I not only gave life to Sarah Elizondo if not that I enjoyed every second for all the people who were part of this filming, this is what is truly important about these recordings, the people and the team that I will carry forever in my heart”, valued the actress.

Photo: Instagram

While mario cimarro, published a series of photos with his colleagues, accompanied by the caption: “See you soon Colombia, I have great memories of wonderful, talented and committed people, in front of and behind the cameras. Last take. It’s a wrap!” (it’s over), the actor shared.

John Alphonse Baptista He released a funny video in which he walks around the recording set focusing on his companions and at the end, in selfie mode he can be seen saying: “This is over”, with the epigraph “End”.

In an emotional text, Paula Reyes wrote: “From the recording set of Passion of Hawks On our last day of shooting we want to send you a very big greeting and say THANK YOU. Thank you for so much love you have for Passion of Hawks”. He then addressed himself especially to Telemundo and to the producers, to finally mention his companions on stage and behind the scenes “who made this dream possible,” he said, while in the video the entire cast can be seen waving to the camera.

For its part, danna garcia chose the stories of Instagram to express: “I didn’t live in Colombia for too many years, how I will miss you!” accompanied by three hearts with the colors of the Colombian flag.

His publications, loaded with nostalgia, were instantly filled with comments, many of them from followers of the telenovela, who already acclaim a third part.