Entertainment

This is how the protagonists of The Hunger Games are today

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read

The Hunger Games is an incredible story based on the novels written by Suzanne Collins, which introduces us to Katniss Everdeen and takes us into a dystopian world. This is how we meet Panem and the Capitol led by President Snow.

Forced to participate in a game where they must kill each other, Katniss decides to replace her younger sister and becomes a tribute. Thus, he will fight for his life, but he will also seek to dismantle the injustice of the world where he lives.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

This video of Doctor Strange 2 offers a look at the multiverse and its characters

5 mins ago

[VIDEO] The 6 great controversies during award ceremonies

16 mins ago

What’s the matter? Natti Natasha shared controversial messages raising suspicions about her love relationship

28 mins ago

Sandra Bullock announces her retirement from acting

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button