This is how the protagonists of The Hunger Games are today

The Hunger Games is an incredible story based on the novels written by Suzanne Collins, which introduces us to Katniss Everdeen and takes us into a dystopian world. This is how we meet Panem and the Capitol led by President Snow.

Forced to participate in a game where they must kill each other, Katniss decides to replace her younger sister and becomes a tribute. Thus, he will fight for his life, but he will also seek to dismantle the injustice of the world where he lives.

Like the books, the movie adaptation that made its way to the big screen also became a hit. Although the years pass, the fans still remember with much love their protagonists.

The Hunger Games: The physical change of the protagonists over time

Jennifer Lawrence

Although Jennifer Lawrence I had already done some projects, The Hunger Games They helped launch his career. In this famous franchise, the actress put herself in the shoes of Katniss Everdeen.

After this work, the interpreter had the opportunity to join critically acclaimed productions such as American Hustle, JoyY Silver Linings Playbook. For this last film she won an Oscar for best actress for playing Tiffany Maxwell. She is currently 31 years old and had her first child.

Liam Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth’s brother rose to fame with The last song, a romantic movie in which he starred with Miley Cyrus; actress who would later become his partner, his wife, and also his ex-lover.

However, his peak of world fame came with The Hunger Games. In this saga, the actor was in charge of playing Gale, Katniss’s best friend and who has very deep feelings towards her. He is currently 32 years old and his last job was in the movie “Arkansas”.

Josh Hutcherson

Another of the protagonists main of The Hunger Games. The actor put himself in the shoes of Peeta Mellarck, who accompanies Katniss in the games held by the Capitol and who is also in love with her.

Before this franchise, Josh had starred in many movies that marked the childhood of various people. In this way, he was already used to success and the world of movies. He is currently 29 years old and the last movie he acted in was “Across The River and into the Trees” which was released in 2021.

What was your favorite character from The Hunger Games?