This is how the protagonists of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ dance the ‘Macarena’ in the third season

The third season of The Umbrella Academy surprised once again his great musical moments, where the sequence in which the Umbrella Academies and Sparrow danced together stood out Footlose. However, this was not the only relevant dancing moment, since chapter 8 was packed full, with moments both in front of and behind the cameras.

The preparation of the technical teams between scenes leaves time for the actors, who entertain themselves in the best possible way. Thus, Luther (Tom Hopper), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) and Lila (Ritu Arya) demonstrated her great dancing skills when dancing the Macarena, the iconic song of Los del Río.

In the images shared by actor David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), that have appeared on various social networks, the team laughs while carrying out the well-known steps, which make Hopper’s waist sway like never before. In addition, Genesis sings the song as one of the Latin representatives of the Netflix series, along with Castañeda.

In that same episode, the wedding between Sloane and Luther gave us musical moments, like the karaoke at the Hargreeves brothers bachelor party or the wedding dance. An emotional and captivating chapter, which preceded the (care spoiler) disaster that would come later with the death of several of the characters and the reset of the universe.

The rhythm of the Hargreeves never ceases to amaze us, of which also we could see other great moments in these harmonious and hilarious scenes, which involved a great effort and great laughs for all the performers. We love to see everyone in this facet.

