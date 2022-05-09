This is how the quarterfinal duels of the Clausura 2022 Liguilla remain

We present you the matches of the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals, where the Guadalajara classic and Tigres vs. Cruz Azul stand out

Chivas was the last team to qualify for the Closing League 2022, after their 4-1 win in the playoff against Pumas. The duels to highlight in the quarter finals are Atlas vs. Chivas Y Tigers vs. Blue Cross; complete the playoffs Pachuca vs. Athletic Saint Louis Y America against Puebla.

In addition to the first four of the general classification that reached the quarterfinals, the teams that finished in places 5, 6 and 8 of the general table managed to arrive, the only surprise was Atlético de San Luis, which culminated the regular phase in 10th place and eliminated Rayados, in 7th place in the classification.

Pachuca vs. Athletic Saint Louis

The Tuzos finished as tournament leaders Closure 2022 and will face the debutants in league, Athletic Saint Louis. The team from Potosí beat Rayados in the playoff at the BBVA stadium, in a penalty shootout, after recovering from a one-goal deficit, turning it around and letting it tie in the last minute.

It will be the first time that both teams meet in the final phase, although in the past the Tuzos played against clubs from the city of San Luis. Under the administration of Athletic Saint LouisIt will be the first time that both teams meet in the Mexican soccer league. However, previously, the Potosí franchise has already faced Pachuca twice in the final phase, with a key for each one.

Pachuca It was imposed in the final of the Clausura 2006, but the people from Las Tunas won in the playoff of the Clausura 2008.

Athletic of San Luis and Pachuca They met on the first day of the Closure 2022 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, where the Tuzos won 0-2 with a brace from Nicolás Ibáñez.

Tigers vs. Blue Cross

Miguel Herrera’s team will face Blue Cross by Juan Reynoso, who overcame the reclassification on penalties against Necaxa. The Machine could not sentence the Rayos in the 90 minutes and needed to go to penalty kicks to beat Jaime Lozano’s team 3-1.

It will be the fourth time Tigers and Cruz Azul they face each other in a final phase of Mexican soccer, an instance in which those from Nuevo León have a positive balance after two series wins, the semifinal of Verano 2001 and the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2003; while the Machine prevailed in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2020.

In the regular phase of Clausura 2022, they provided an exciting match at the University Stadium, where they tied 2-2 with goals from André-Pierre Gignac and Juan Vigón. For the Machine, Luis Abram and Ignacio Rivero scored.

Atlas vs. Chivas

The Chivas They had a resounding 4-1 win over Cougars in the reclassification and will face the reigning champion of the MX League, Atlasin one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío in league.

The Guadalajara has dominated Atlas in the final stages of Mexican soccer, in which they have met four times, with three wins for Chivas, all of them right in the quarterfinals, in Verano 2000, Clausura 2015 and Clausura 2017; while the rojinegros won the series of the same instance of the 2004 Apertura.

The Clásico Tapatío of the regular phase of Clausura 2022 ended 1-1, a controversial match, due to the fact that Atlas tied with a score by Julián Quiñones, who was subsequently expelled for the way he celebrated. the goal of Chivas It belonged to Roberto Alvarado.

America vs. Puebla

America will enter action in the final phase in the quarterfinals against Pueblaa team that beat on penalties Mazatlan to reach his third consecutive Liguilla at the hands of Nicolás Larcamón.

Although they are traditional teams in Mexican soccer, it will be the first time that both face each other in a final phase, since the short tournaments were implemented in the Winter 1996 contest.

During the regular phase of Clausura 2022, they met on the opening day of the competition, in which they tied 1-1 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium with goals from Maximiliano Araújo, for the locals, and Salvador Reyes for the Águilas.