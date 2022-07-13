This is how the relatives of victims and police experts reacted to the video of the Uvalde massacre

Edited video shows police response to the massacre at the Uvalde school 5:24

(CNN) — The response of the families of the victims to a recently released surveillance video of the moment of the Uvalde massacre was one of anger and indignation; the reaction of law enforcement experts was shock and dismay.

The reaction followed a Texas newspaper’s publication Tuesday of leaked surveillance video from inside the school, days before officials said they planned to allow families to view it and before it was released. meet the public.

“It’s endless pain, it’s one thing after another,” said Kimberly Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter, Lexi, was killed in the Uvalde massacre. Rubio, along with other parents, was in Washington on Tuesday to meet with lawmakers.

“We came here to share Lexi’s story, to try to turn things around and then we got this kind of news and we had to tell our family at home not to watch the news, and our kids (who) have cell phones.”

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed by the gunman who entered Robb Elementary School on May 24.

The Austin American-Statesman newspaper, which published the leaked images, defended its decision, with executive editor Manny Garcia writing in an editorial: “We have to bear witness to history, and transparency and relentless reporting are one way to achieve that.” the change”.

An edited video shows the gunman entering the school and walking down the hall with a long rifle. The footage also shows police officers approaching the classroom the attacker was in, but then backing down the hallway and taking cover when gunshots are heard. More than an hour passed before authorities confronted and killed the attacker.

“This should be over in 3 or 4 minutes,” Carrie Cordero, a CNN legal analyst and longtime former attorney for the US deputy attorney general, said Tuesday.

“We don’t know what was going through the minds of those officers who were in the hallway and decided not to act when children were under fire, but from my perspective, every one of those who appear in that video should turn in their badge,” Cordero added. .

The families of the victims of the massacre, outraged after learning about the video

Families who were in Washington expressed outrage over the images being released before those affected had a chance to see them first.

“We are surprised by the leak,” said Angel Garza, whose 10-year-old daughter, Amerie Jo, was killed. “Who do you think you are to post pictures like our kids who can’t even speak for themselves but want to go ahead and broadcast their last moments to the whole world? What makes you think that’s okay?

“The least you can do is have a little decency for us,” Garza said.

Javier Cazares, the father of Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, who was also killed in the Uvalde massacre, said he was preparing to view the footage on Sunday, as authorities had planned, when he abruptly learned of the post on Tuesday.

“It was shown all over the world and we are angry,” said Cazares. “These families didn’t deserve it. I don’t deserve it. It’s a slap in the face for our babies and we’re tired of this. We can’t trust anyone anymore. It’s aggravating.”

Rubio said during the news conference that while he understood the media holding people accountable “because the government hasn’t been transparent,” he said he didn’t want to hear the audio, particularly the shots that day.

In the video that was published by the Texas newspaper, shots can be heard in the edited parts. The newspaper said it removed the sound of the children’s screams from the video.

Other parents took to social media to express their anger and urged others not to share the images online. In a statement, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said he was “angry” that a request from the victims’ families and the Uvalde community to view the video before it was made public was not honored.

“It is unbelievable that this video was released as part of a news story with images and audio of the violence of this incident without regard for the families involved,” the mayor said. “I continue to stand by my statements that full transparency and consideration for the families remains the priority in relation to this incident.

Law enforcement experts were stunned

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw, who has sharply criticized law enforcement’s response to the attack, said in a statement Tuesday that he was “deeply disappointed” that the video was released before all affected families and the Uvalde community could see it, as planned.

“Those most affected should have been among the first to see it,” McCraw said. “This video provides frightening evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary (school) on May 24 was an abject failure.”

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe described the law enforcement response as “a total disaster” from a crisis response perspective.

“The active shooter response from the state of Texas for agent training in schools, which every one of these agents must have had at this point, makes it clear that you take everyone you’ve got when you get to that scene and address the threat. That’s not what they did,” McCabe said on CNN.

“And then the bugs build up from there, you see one after another, as we watch the video,” he added.

Charles Ramsey, a former Philadelphia police commissioner, said that during his tenure as commissioner several police officers were killed in the line of duty, adding, “I know what heroism looks like, and it’s not that.”

He said he was “ashamed as a police officer” upon seeing the footage, saying law enforcement should have regrouped and confronted the gunman before the first officers were attacked.

“You have to do what you have to do, period. That’s the job,” he added. “This is not pro bono work, you get paid to do this and you volunteered to do it. You weren’t recruited to become a police officer. It’s part of what you do.”

