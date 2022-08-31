This is how the romance between the singer and the actress arose

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde never confirmed their romance but it is undeniable with the number of photos where they show affection. How it all started?

Harry Styles He is one of the great figures in music at the moment and everything he does generates attention in his millions of fans who admire him and want to know everything about him. For example, he recently participated as an actor in a movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he brought Starfox to life in Eternals role that will surely repeat in the future of the franchise.

But there are other aspects in the life of Harry Styles that generate as much or more attention than the art of the composer of As It Was such as his romantic life, which he shares with the beautiful actress and director Olivia Wilde for some time without having confirmed their courtship with the press, although the relationship is more than obvious with the number of images of the two of them kissing, holding hands or hugging.

where did they meet Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde? They first worked together on the set of the movie Don’t Worry Darling where the filmmaker replaced actor Shia LaBefouf with the singer because apparently the star of transformers he was having a terrible relationship with his partner Florence Pugh and the rest of the film crew. Today there is a controversy surrounding that dismissal where Shia asks Olivia to please clarify the reasons for her departure.

The love story between singer and actress

Meanwhile, back to romance, Olivia Wilde came from separating from the actor Jason Sudeikisprotagonist of ted lasso with whom they met in 2011 in Saturday night Live and whose relationship meant two beautiful children for both: Otis and Daisy. They would have ended their relationship at the beginning of 2020 and Olivia Wilde began his courtship with Harry Styles in January 2021.

However, an anonymous source assured Page Six that while Jason and the kids were still visiting the director on the set of Don’t Worry Darling she had a secret relationship with Harry Styles which, among other things, made the film’s protagonist, Florence Pugh, and the rest of the team uncomfortable. This version is not confirmed by the protagonists of the fact disclosed anonymously.

“I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena. We both go to great lengths to protect our relationship. I think it’s from experience, but also from deep love.”expressed Olivia Wilde about her courtship with Styles in conversation with Variety where she was also very critical of the role of the media in the “heart press” Y “gossip”.