This is how the Russian invasion is affecting the Ukrainian video game industry

Since last Wednesday, February 24, Russian troops have entered the borders of Ukraine under the mandate of President Vladimir Putin, a conflict branded as an invasion by international agents that has the community of the European country on edge: the figures of civilian casualties have already exceeded 130 people, according to the UN, and among citizens concerned about your future and security there is a lot of video game creators They are trying to take advantage of the global scale of this industry to publicize their situation.

From the independent study Weasel Tokenbased in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, say they have had to move because of the conflict: “We’re still living in a hallway, but considering that everything could be worse. Constant air-hazard alerts, occasional explosions in the distance, and every night we get some sort of ‘tonight is going to be rough’ warning since Kiev is basically their main target. But we’re managing to stay sane so far,” he explains. alex molodkinresponsible for this team that until the time of the invasion worked in Puzzles For Clefa 2D puzzle game that was scheduled to release on Steam sometime next year.

“We want to keep porting games without hiding in bomb shelters”

In Polygon they also collect the statements of several developers such as Tymur Solod of technical support company Pingle Studioswho describes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “a crime against humanity”: “We want to keep testing Unreal Engine 5 and porting shooters to consoles, not hiding in bomb shelters and not knowing what will happen in the next hour. They attack peaceful and civilian cities. The number of civilian casualties is in the hundreds right now, children included.”

Ukraine calls for PlayStation and Xbox to stop supporting the Russian market

There are not a few video game studios based in Ukraine, since, as stated in IGDA, the country’s video game industry has grown exponentially in recent years: among the more than 400 registered studiesmade up of more than 30,000 people, we find both independent teams and divisions of multinationals of the stature of Ubisoft or Wargaming. The latter has also shared an update on the situation of its employees, assuring that they are providing “alternative accommodation, advance salary payments, additional funds to help them with travel and relocation.”

Initiatives to support Ukraine arise from all over the world

International cooperation seems to be a fundamental factor in these hard times for Ukrainian citizens, something that initiatives such as that of Wargaming itself, which has donated a million dollars to the country’s Red Cross, or that of the study GSC Game WorldResponsable of stalker 2who recently solicited donations from the Ukrainian armed forces.

In the last week we have seen many morestudy support samples from all over the worldalthough it is above all the developers from neighboring countries such as Poland who are collaborating with donations and shelter for refugees. CD Projekt REDstudio responsible for Cyberpunk 2077has donated $235,000 to a non-governmental organization that helps refugees in Poland, while the independent study 11Bit Studios has already managed to raise $715,000 for donations.

will be released soon bundle independent video games on itch.io, a solidarity initiative organized by Necrosoft Games, who will dedicate the proceeds to support various NGOs that cooperate in Ukraine.