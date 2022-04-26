This is how the sale of Twitter remains in the ranking of the largest technological operations in history

That of Twitter being bought in its entirety by Elon Musk is just one more movement of the many that have taken place in the technology industry, although the usual thing is that it is another technology company or at most an investment fund that takes over the shares of a company, not an entrepreneur in a private capacity, case of the visible head of Tesla and SpaceX.

Yes indeed, neither is it a usual operation, one of those that occur often, due to its very high quantity: Twitter has cost more than what Slack, LinkedIn, WhatsApp or Red Hat cost at the time, even applying the effect of inflation. Only the merger of EMC Corp and Dell in 2015 and the recent purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft represent amounts greater than the 44,000 million dollars disbursed by this our social network.

More and more, and more and more important

Someone else could appear on this list, even on the podium of the top three, if it weren’t for the fact that the company itself rejected an agreement that seemed done. Like when Broadcom wanted to buy Qualcomm for $121 billion or Qualcomm itself refused to buy NXP.

Also key is the role of the regulators, who can reverse operations that had the agreement of both parties, as happened with ARM, which could not be bought by Nvidia in September 2020 despite the 40,000 million dollars offered. The European Union and the US FTC considered it too dangerous for the industry to give the green light to this agreement.

The story of those that did manage to close their operations (some of them still pending, but with no sign of being cancelled) is culminated by those mentioned above along with others such as Broadcom, sold to Avango in 2018; Xilinx to AMD in 2020 or Red Hat to IBM a couple of years earlier.

This is the list with the main operations of the technology industry, with the amounts expressed in millions of dollars.





A close look may give a clue as to another reading this graph has: these large operations are becoming more frequent with the passage of time, to the same extent that the big technology companies have been monopolizing the list of companies with the highest market capitalization. Or put another way: to the extent that the age of technology has been imposed.

More and more operations of this magnitude, and each time of larger amounts, something that this other graph allows us to see in a somewhat more obvious way. You can click on each of the points to see each operation in detail.

It took fifteen years to see again an operation of the magnitude of that of Compaq and HP in 2011. Since then they have proliferated more and more in these magnitudes. The era of technological consolidation. Minipoint or for the eye that Facebook had to buy Instagram for “only” 1,000 million dollars.