This is how the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft was lived minute by minute

The Buccaneers lost their two starting guards this offseason in Ali Marpet (retired) and Alex Cappa (Bengals). Tom Brady has posted a total QBR of 70 with both on the field in the last 2 seasons, compared to a QBR of 49 with one or both out. Tampa traded for former Patriots RG Shaq Mason this offseason (5,627 RG snaps in his career with the Patriots, most against Brady), but could still use a left guard.