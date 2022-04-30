This is how the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft was lived minute by minute
Get to know interesting, curious, revealing facts about the players that the NFL teams take in the Draft
102. Channing Tindall, LB
-
Tindall was the Dolphins’ first pick in the draft. He is the latest Dolphins pick
-
He is the seventh defensive player from Georgia selected in this year’s Draft. No school left more defensive players in the first 3 rounds in a single Draft in NFL history
94. Matt Corral, QB
-
Corral is the fourth Ole Miss QB taken among the top 100 picks in the Common Draft Era, joining Archie Manning, Eli Manning and Norris Weese (1974 to the Rams)
-
The other QB selected 94th overall in the Common Era was current Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell for the 2008 Patriots
93. Tyrion Davis-Price, RB
88. Jalen Tolbert, WR
-
Pick 88, a historic number for Cowboys wide receivers, worn by Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson, Dez Bryant and currently CeeDee Lamb.
86. Malik Willis, QB
-
Ryan Tannehill is signed through 2023 and has no guaranteed money on his contract after 202
-
He is the fastest quarterback drafted by the Titans since Marcus Mariota who was the second overall pick in 2015.
-
Willis threw 13 touchdown passes for 15 or more yards last season; Tannehill only made four of those passes last season.
80. Greg Dulcich, TE
79. JT Woods, S.
-
He ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, tied for second-most among safeties in the event; he has the best vertical jump among safeties, (39.5”)
77. Bernhard Raimann, OT
75. Christian Harris, LB
74. Desmond Ridder, QB
-
Matt Ryan has started 222 of the Falcons’ last 225 games, but was traded to the Colts this offseason.
-
The Falcons have drafted just 1 QB (Sean Renfree, 249th overall in 2013) since taking Ryan third overall in 2008.
71. Velus Jones Jr., WR
70. Chad Muma, LB
-
According to Sports Info Solutions, he had 125 tackles in 2021, tying the most in FBS with Alabama’s Wil Anderson Jr. and LSU’s Damone Clark.
69. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT
68. Martin Emerson, C.B.
In the last 2 seasons as a primary defender in coverage:
-
Pressing: 38% completion rate and 24 QBR
-
No pressing: 54% completion rate and 57 QBR
-
Wasn’t used as much in pressure coverage in 2021 as in 2020 (snaps with coverage pressure: 95 in 2020, 16 in 2021)
67.Joshua Ezeudu, G
-
This is the third draft in the last 30 years with only one QB pick in the first two rounds (1996 and 2000).
-
It is the 3rd time in the last 5 drafts that there are more running backs selected than quarterbacks in the first two rounds (2020, 2018)
64. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma, LB
-
He is the first player selected from Oklahoma; second consecutive season in which Oklahoma did not produce a top 60 pick
-
He is the fastest LB picked by the Broncos since Von Miller who was taken in the second round in 2011.
63. James Cook, Georgia, RB
-
James Cook is the first running back taken by the Bills in the first two rounds since CJ Spiller, ninth overall in 2010
62. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati, S
-
This is the first time in the Common Draft Era that 3 Cincinnati players have been selected in the first two rounds.
-
It is the first time since 1967 that the Chiefs have selected three defensive players in the first two rounds.
61. Drake Jackson, USC, LB
60. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska, S
-
First time Bengals have taken a safety with each of their first two picks
-
The Bengals will only have 3 cornerbacks under contract after 2022: Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton and John Brannon. Cincinnati has only 2 CBs under contract who played 100+ snaps on the perimeter last season (Eli Apple and Awuzie).
59. Ed Ingram, LSU, G
-
This is the fifth straight year the Vikings have selected an offensive lineman in the first two rounds.
-
The last 2 LSU players the Vikings drafted were Justin Jefferson and Danielle Hunter
58. Troy Andersen, Montana State, LB
57. Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan, OT
-
The Buccaneers lost their two starting guards this offseason in Ali Marpet (retired) and Alex Cappa (Bengals). Tom Brady has posted a total QBR of 70 with both on the field in the last 2 seasons, compared to a QBR of 49 with one or both out. Tampa traded for former Patriots RG Shaq Mason this offseason (5,627 RG snaps in his career with the Patriots, most against Brady), but could still use a left guard.
56. Sam Williams, Ole Miss, LB
-
Williams was 1 of 5 pass rushers with at least 50 plays on 5 different defensive line techniques last season. Travon Walker was another of the 5 (according to SIS)
-
His 52 pressures in 2021 tied for the seventh FBS mark; four strip-sacks in 202l, tied for the most in the FBS
55. Trey McBride, Colorado State, TE
54. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan, WR
53. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati, WR
-
At the moment, Michael Pittman Jr. is the only receiver on the roster who had at least 15 receptions in 2021 (the Colts lost Zach Pascal to Philadelphia, while TY Hilton remains unsigned). As a group, Colts wide receivers ranked 26th in receptions last season.
52. George Pickens, Georgia, WR
-
George Pickens is the first Georgia receiver taken by the Steelers in the second or third round since Hines Ward in 1998, 92nd overall.
-
Pickens is the 4th receiver selected by the Steelers in the second round since 2017
51. Eagles – C Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska
50. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor, WR
-
Thornton rushed for the fastest 40 yards among wide receivers at the 2022 NFL Combine (4.28 seconds)
-
This is the highest Baylor WR in the draft since Corey Coleman who left in the 15th with the Browns in 2016
49. Alontae Taylor, Tenn., S
48. S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State, S
-
The Bears allowed 31 touchdown passes last season, tied for the second-most in franchise history (31 in 2015, 34 in 2014).
-
Chicago added Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker to strengthen their secondary
47. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama, DT
-
Mathis is the 3rd DT selected by Washington from Alabama in the last 5 years, along with Jonathan Allen and Da’Ron Payne (both in the first round)
-
Mathis is the sixth Alabama player selected by the Commanders since 2017, more than any other team
46. Josh Paschal, Kentucky, DE
-
The Lions have finished in the bottom 5 in pressure percentage in each of the last 6 seasons.
-
They finished 29th in rushing percentage and 30th in sacks last season. Detroit selected Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick.
45. David Ojabo, Michigan, LB
-
Last season, the Ravens posted their worst pass rush win rate (41%) since 2017, (ESPN/NFL Next Gen Metrics).
-
Baltimore ranked 25th in rushing percentage last season (27% passing plays, the lowest mark on the team since 2016).
44. John Metchie III, Alabama, WR
-
Third straight draft Alabama left multiple wide receivers in the first two rounds
-
Houston had 79 catches from slot receivers, 28th in the league
43. Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky, WR
42. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, CB
41. Ken Walker III, Michigan State, RB
-
Finished 2021 with 1,636 rushing yards (2nd in FBS) and 18 rushing touchdowns (tied for 8th in FBS marks); he did most of the damage after first contact, 1,001 yards after first contact last season
40. Boye Mafe, Minn., LB
39. Kyler Gordon, Washington, BC
-
Gordon is the first Washington player selected by the Bears since defensive tackle Tank Johnson in 2004
-
The Bears defense had the third-worst TD-Int ratio in the NFL last season (31 TDs, 8 INTs)
38. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State, DE
-
Ebiketie had 9.5 sacks in 2021, third-most in the Big Ten (behind Michigan duo Hutchinson and Ojabo); 17.0 tackles for loss in 2021; matching the most in Big 10
-
The last time the Falcons took a player from Penn State was in 2003, Bryan Scott.
37. Texans-S Jalen Pitre, Baylor
-
Pitre was very strong supporting against the run, making 20 carry stops, the most for a safety in the FBS in 2021
36. Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB
35. Roger McCreary, Auburn, BC
34. Christian Watson, North Dakota State, WR
33. Logan Hall, Houston, DE
-
The Buccaneers allowed the fewest rushing yards (3.6) in the NFL during the 2020 Super Bowl season, but fell to 15th last season (4.3).
-
Hall ranked mostly technical 3 on Houston defense, ranked 6th in YPG in 2021 (301.9) and 9th in EPA defense