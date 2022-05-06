This is how the Selection Commission was formed to choose the new coach of Honduras

In addition, the boss of Real España, Elías Burbara, joined the cause by the vice president of Marathón, Rolando Peña, as well as the president of Motagua, Eduardo Atala, and Joel Sandoval, president of the Liga de Ascenso, also joined.

The leaders who were already in charge of the National Selection Commission were joined by Mario Faraj, a renowned businessman through Diunsa, and Javier Cruz, the president of Victoria.

The Presidency will be in charge of Javier Atala, Rafael Villeda and Mateo Yibrín will also remain.

The National Selection Commission was strengthened with the integration of the new directors who will collaborate with decisions and ideas for the benefit of Honduran soccer.

They all have notable experience as managers with respected sports and administrative careers.

From now on, decisions for the benefit of the catracha teams go through the National Commission with the approval of Fenafuth, which is led by Jorge Salomón.

The main decision that the new Commission is already analyzing is the appointment of the coach of the Honduran National Team.

The internship is imminent for the Bicolor, which has the local strategist Salomón Názar as the main candidate to be named on the bench for the matches on June 3 and 6 against Curaçao and June 14 against Canada, all for the League of Nations of the Concacaf.

Then, the National Selection Commission will make the determination of three firm options to officially reach the bench in the process towards the 2026 World Cup.

The Colombians Reinaldo Rueda and Juan Carlos Osorio together with the Argentine Pedro Troglio lead the polls.

The two continuous failures at the World Cups in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 have made managers soak their beards, who do not want to fail again for the World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada 2026.

THE SELECTIONS COMMISSION:

Javier Atala president

Mateo Yibrin

Raphael Villeda

mario faraj

Xavier Cruz

Elijah Burbara

Rolando Pena

Joel Sandoval

Eduardo Atala