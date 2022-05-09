This is how the semifinal crosses of the Clausura-2022 of the Honduran National League remain

Defined were the crosses of the semifinals of the championship Closure-2022 of the Honduran National League. Today Motagua He was the last to seal his passage to the penultimate instance of the tournament.

The semifinals in our league, where they were previously classified Royal Spain Y Olympia for having been first and second place, respectively, will be two exciting classics.

The machine met its rival last night when marathon with an aggregate of 5-2 on Victorynoted his name in the final league of the Closure-2022 in Honduras.

The Sampedrano derby will be reissued, now in a semifinal definition where it doesn’t matter who comes in better, it’s a classic and anything can happen. Royal Spain He agreed as first place and the monster did it with his belly as sixth after a victory over the hour against UPN.

marathon confirmed that the first leg will be played at the stadium Olympic next Thursday at 7:00 at night, so it is pending that the aurinegra entity define the second leg.

THE CLASSIC OF CLASSICS, THE OTHER GRAB

The other semis is that of the capital’s classic between Olympia Y Motagua. The whites settled into this phase classifying as second place, but leaving doubts with Pablo Lavallen commanding.

The Blues qualified through the playoff route, throwing the Lifetime with a clear aggregate of 3-0, a result that he achieved in Ceiba. In Tegucigalpain the second leg, tied 0-0 and agreed on aggregate.

The action will open on Thursday at the National Chelato Uclés at 7:00 at night, a game where the Motagua will be the home club.

It should be noted that in the semifinal instance, the position in the table is valid, so the black and whites have an advantage. These two teams with ties on aggregate, will access the Grand finale of the championship.

SEMIFINALS, FIRST GAMES

-Motagua vs. Olympia

Thursday, May 12, 7:00 p.m.

– Marathon vs. Royal Spain

Thursday, May 12, 7:00 p.m.

SEMIFINALS, SECOND GAMES

– Royal Spain vs. marathon

*Day and time to be defined

– Olympia vs. Motagua

Sunday May 15, 4:00 p.m.