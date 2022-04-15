This is how the semifinals of the Conference League were defined

2022-04-14

Leicester, Rome, Marseille and Feyeroord became the first semifinalists of the Europa Conference League on Thursday, the third European club tournament, which debuted this season.

The English, who had drawn 0-0 at home against PSV Eindhoven, took the victory on their visit to the Netherlands after winning 2-1 with goals from James Maddison (77) and the Portuguese Roberto Pereira (88), coming back from the Eran Zahavi’s opening goal (22) for the Dutch.

José Mourinho’s Roma avenged the humiliating defeat that Bodo Glimt inflicted on them in the group stage (6-1) by beating the modest Norwegian team 4-0, who had also won the first leg 2-1.