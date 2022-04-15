This is how the semifinals of the Conference League were defined
2022-04-14
Leicester, Rome, Marseille and Feyeroord became the first semifinalists of the Europa Conference League on Thursday, the third European club tournament, which debuted this season.
The English, who had drawn 0-0 at home against PSV Eindhoven, took the victory on their visit to the Netherlands after winning 2-1 with goals from James Maddison (77) and the Portuguese Roberto Pereira (88), coming back from the Eran Zahavi’s opening goal (22) for the Dutch.
Goodbye Xavineta! This is how the semifinals of the Europa League are defined after the elimination of FC Barcelona
José Mourinho’s Roma avenged the humiliating defeat that Bodo Glimt inflicted on them in the group stage (6-1) by beating the modest Norwegian team 4-0, who had also won the first leg 2-1.
The English Tammy Abraham opened the scoring shortly after the start (4) and the international Nicolo Zaniolo sentenced the pass with a triplet (23, 29 and 49).
Captain Dimitri Payet was once again decisive for Marseille, scoring the only goal for Jorge Sampaoli’s team on their visit to PAOK Thessaloniki, who had started 1-1 on their visit to the Vélodrome.
Irrefutable: The new mega-contract that Real Madrid will offer to Mbappé to close his signing
Feyenoord also made it through, after 3-3 a week ago in Rotterdam, winning 3-1 on their visit to Slavia Prague, the third of which was scored by Colombian Luis Sinisterra (78).
In the semifinals, Leicester will face Roma, while Feyenoord and Marseille will seek the other ticket to the first final of this competition, which will be played in Tirana on May 25.
– Europa League Conference quarter-final results:
PSV Eindhoven 1 Zahavi (27)
Leicester 2 Madison (77), Pereira (88)
(first leg 0-0)
AS Roma 4 Abraham (6), Zaniolo (23, 29 and 49)
Bodo/Glimt 0
(first leg 1-2)
PAOK Thessaloniki 0
Marseille 1 Payet (34)
(first leg 1-2)
Slavia Prague 1 Traore (14)
Feyenoord 3 Dressers (2 and 59), Sinisterra (78)
(first leg 3-3)