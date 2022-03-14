This is how the Spanish Flu ended, could the same thing happen with the Covid-19 pandemic?

The Spanish flu of 1918 was globally one of the most relevant pandemic outbreaks in the history of modern medicine: 50 million people died between January 1918 and December 1920, and it is believed to have infected a third of the world’s population.

Cases of infections and deaths were recorded on all continents, and the uncertainty in the scientific world was such that brought about great social changes. In the case of Chile40,113 people died, which impacted the population and promoted the modernization of Chilean public health and the establishment in the 1920s of the model of new medicine or preventive medicine.

Like Covid-19, the 1918 pandemic was also caused by a respiratory virus that passed from animals to humans, was transmitted in the same way and had a similar pathology, explained John M. Barry, author of The Great Influenza (The Great Flu). just like now, maintaining social distance, washing hands and wearing a mask were the main measures to control the outbreak then and now.

Will Covid-19 end the same as the Spanish Flu? Although it is not possible to predict how the pandemic will end, and the ends of epidemics are not as thoroughly researched as their beginnings, there are recurring themes in previous epidemics that could offer lessons for the coming monthssaid to abcNews Erica Charters of the University of Oxford, who studies the issue.

“One thing we have learned is that it is a long and prolonged process” that includes different types of endings that may not all happen at the same time, he added. That includes a “medical ending” When the disease regresses, a “political ending”when government prevention measures cease, and the “social end”when people move on.

In the case of the flu, its consequences were felt even two decades after that pandemic ended in the 1939 novel and one of the best-known stories of the time. Pale Horse, Pale Rider by Katherine Anne Porter recounted her experiences, as reported National Geographic (NG).

In this story, Porter describes how many young people felt their lives were threatened by the double whammy of a deadly virus and World War I. Miranda, the main character, recovers from the flu, but he sinks into depression as he tries to re-enter society.

However, it should be clarified that the identities of the flu and the covid-19 They are different. The first was a disease that “was part of the national medical culture (flu, clubbing, Santa María disease, these were its popular names), and its symptoms were assimilated. Between three and five days the situation was resolved for better or for worse”, he points out. Marcelo Lopez Campillay, researcher of the Program of Humanistic Medical Studies of the Faculty of Medicine of the Catholic University.

On the other hand, Covid-19 “is a disease that we are learning about and its physiognomy is still under study, and the population knows various facets of the disease (short Covid, prolonged Covid, for example)”, he adds.

One of the great differences between the two health crises, and one that would make the end of the current pandemic different, is the ability demonstrated by the global scientific community to detect the origin of Sars-Cov-2, to then start looking for the vaccine that could stop its progress. Unlike 1918, where scientific uncertainty reigned and for a long time it was believed that the causative agent was a bacterium.

Photo: Reuters

Another different factor is the economy. Since the profound global economic impact generated by the pandemic is due to the appearance that the global economy acquired since the 1980s, closely linked and with extensive production chains. On the other hand, the 1918 flu, which although it influenced the economy, the global scenario did not have such close ties.

Instead, similar to the Spanish flu, two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a similar aspect that both periods have is that pandemic fatigue has increased, along with arguments about when to relax public health measuressuch as mask and vaccine mandates in some countries.

Marcelo Lopeznotes that knowing the lessons that the Spanish flu left us is a difficult answer “Because there were as many experiences as countries affected by the pandemic. What’s more, we must not omit the weight that the end of the First World War hadproduct of which the consequences of the great health crisis are intermingled with the consequences of the Great War”.

But, he says that it is possible to point out some points for the Chilean case. Because “despite the scientific limitations and material shortages that our ancestors had to confront epidemics, they had a kind of epidemic culture that allowed them to face these episodes with greater certainty than the present generationswhich did not have that background and have been more prone in a first stage (2020) to the uncertainties, bewilderment, anxieties, typical of pandemics.”

“Perhaps this should be one of the tasks that political, scientific and educational authorities should deepen in order to manage future pandemic episodes: teaching and understanding our history and epidemic memory. An exercise absent in the university system for decades” Add.

Since, from the point of view of the population, López says that “the 1918 flu was just an episode that added one more page to the memory epidemic that nested in the collective mentality of the population”. And although it is historically difficult to talk about the future, this factor could be a resource that could potentially contribute to dealing with a possible new pandemic/epidemic event.

That is why he insists on the need to resort to historical evidence when designing health policiessince infectious epidemics in the modern era share common aspects: the need for leadership, health education, the design of cities, overcrowding as an ally of contagion, and the risks of scientific complacency, “because it already happened with the Spanish flu in 1918 and with HIV-AIDS from the 1980s, which infectious diseases were seen as part of humanity’s past”.

The Oakland Municipal Auditorium, in the USA, converted into a makeshift hospital in 1918.

Another lesson is relevance that the State had to lead the health affairs of the country was strengthened, discussion that had been brewing since the end of the 19th century. “In fact, in the 1925 Constitution, in its article No. 14, it determined the duty that assisted the State in the field of health and public hygiene.”

In addition, In the medical field, the need to improve knowledge of infectious diseasesconcern that began to take shape in 1929 with the inauguration of the Bacteriological Institute, which replaced the Institute of Hygiene, created in 1891 and which was the cradle of national bacteriology for almost four decades.

In a certain way, the phenomenon of pandemic fatigue between both phenomena can be comparable, since both in 1918-1919 and in the period 2020-2021 people assimilated the disease and decided to move on with their lives.

But, the concept of returning to normality was an idea that circulated in some countries such as the United States and Europe after the end of the crisis that brought with it the First World War and the Spanish flu, and historically it has been part of the post-pandemic stage.

According to historian Nancy Bristow, who wrote about Porter’s novel in her book American Pandemic: The Lost Worlds of the 1918 Influenza Epidemic (American Pandemic: The Lost Worlds of the 1918 Flu), told NG that while returning to pre-pandemic normalcy may be appealing, history shows that it could have detrimental implications for both this pandemic and the next.

“That drive of not having to do what we’ve been doing carries with it a lot of potential to forget,” he noted.

López says that this time the notion of “normal life” with its own characteristics and with the echoes left by Sars-CoV-2, maybe it will come in 2023because people must continue to attend to the other challenges of the 21st century, such as climate change, for example.

However, for the researcher, “Chilean society learned to live with infectious diseases after having experienced similar episodes in the colonial era, with smallpox, measles, influenza, and counting from the 19th and 20th centuries with cholera, flu , exanthematic typhus, dysentery, tuberculosis, bubonic plague and HIV-AIDS. As a historical experiencethe coronavirus has revealed to us once again that the microbial world has been and It is part of what we call normality.”

Likewise, both the mourning processes and the psychological and economic consequences that the health crisis caused for people will inevitably define a new aspect at the end of this pandemic, but the crisis has also become an opportunity to rethink life projects. , address new.