This is how the standings go
2022-04-23
The Inter de Milan goes on to lead the ranking of the A series after winning 3-1 to the Rome this Saturday on matchday 34 of the Italian championship, leading by one point Milanwhich on Sunday travels to the capital to face Lazio.
the dutch Denzel Dumfries (30), Croatian Marcelo Brozovich (40) and the Argentine Lautaro Martinez (52) were the architects with their goals of the interista victory, the fourth consecutive in the championship.
It is the 16th goal of the Argentine ‘Toro’ that season in the A seriesachieved just a few days after the ‘double’ in the cup derby against Milan that qualified for the final Inter.
In the last half hour, Inter dedicated themselves to managing the advantage and saving their strength for the late game they have to play against Bologna on Wednesday, which took advantage of the Rome to save honor with a bit of the Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan (85).
After the crisis of results experienced in February/March, the Inter It seems close to revalidating the title won last season, which would be the 20th in history for the Lombard team.
The Nerazzurri have one game in hand against pursuers Milan and Napoli, who have action on Sunday. Inzaghi’s men will play their pending match at home in Bologna on Wednesday.
