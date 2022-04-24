This is how the standings go

2022-04-23

The Inter de Milan goes on to lead the ranking of the A series after winning 3-1 to the Rome this Saturday on matchday 34 of the Italian championship, leading by one point Milanwhich on Sunday travels to the capital to face Lazio.

the dutch Denzel Dumfries (30), Croatian Marcelo Brozovich (40) and the Argentine Lautaro Martinez (52) were the architects with their goals of the interista victory, the fourth consecutive in the championship.

It is the 16th goal of the Argentine ‘Toro’ that season in the A seriesachieved just a few days after the ‘double’ in the cup derby against Milan that qualified for the final Inter.