‘This is how the story with Blake Lively began’

Ryan Reynolds he decided to tell how he met Blake Lively (PHOTO), his current wife and mother of his three daughters James, 6, Inez, 4 and Betty, 2. Host of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by fellow Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the 44-year-old actor spiced up the I tell with the usual irony.

“I met Blake in the darkest fold of that year of the universe which is named after green Lantern Joked the actor, referring to the 2011 comic book superhero movie starring Reynolds and Lively. A film that has obviously not remained in the history of cinema. “We have become very friends right away and about a year and a half later we even went on a double date. But we were with separate people, ”he explained.

Attendance, initially, was only friendly. “I accidentally found out that she was going to Boston. And I was on my way to Boston too. So I said: let’s go together. We got on the train and traveled together: I was alone begging to sleep with meJoked Ryan. The story suddenly took a romantic turn and “A week later I said to her, ‘We should buy a house together‘. Well, we did it ”. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married on September 9, 2012 in South Carolina and had three daughters together. The actor then told what the secret of their marriage. “I am present with my daughters, with my wife. My marriage is incredibly important to me. That friendship is important to me. Blake and I don’t make movies at the same time. When Blake is ready to do something, I’ll take a step back, we’ll do a little bit back and forth. If she makes a film I will take her place and stay at home with the girls ”.

The protagonist of Deadpool, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, posted on Instagram a shot with his wife and a dedication. “It will never be enough… but you are the heart and soul of our every moment. I am grateful for the light and kindness you sneak into every second of our life. I see you in the eyes of our daughters. You are in every laugh, in every blink of an eye, in every moment of difficulty and vulnerability. The tenderness and grit they serve for being a mother in 2021 they are a symbol of sheer strength and heroism. I could never have predicted that sex in the airport bathroom would lead to this. Or how you would hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect some of that sunlight that you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love, ”wrote Ryan, who, as usual, hasn’t given up on teasing his wife a bit.