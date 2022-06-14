This is how the stylistic bets have been at the 2022 Tony Awards

The 75th Annual Tony Awards touched down yesterday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to recognize the achievements of Broadway productions. In addition to the award ceremony for the winners, the spring ceremony after the outbreak of the covid came with a clear and concise message: Broadway had managed to emerge victorious from the pandemic. The theaters were open again and it was the perfect occasion to build a gala that would remain, in general terms, for posterity. The attending celebrities did not want to miss the opportunity to pose in front of the cameras in their best clothes and demonstrate that drama and romance can always be linked to elegance and sophistication.

Although the best musicals and plays were the main stars of the night, the fashion component of the guests did not go unnoticed. The red carpet witnessed the voluminous and bright outfits that the interpreters wore. The piece of clothing that emerged as the absolute winner of the awards after being championed by most of them was the long dress, a garment that, as the creative directors of the industry have ruled, has been interpreted endlessly with a single purpose. : to satisfy the most intrinsic needs of all women throughout this season.

Elegance and timeless bets at the 2022 Tony Awards

Vanessa Hudgens

The singer and performer was one of the most acclaimed attendees on the red carpet of the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. The artist, with the help of her stylist Jason Bolden, opted for a draped black dress with a strapless neckline belonging to Schiaparelli. A creation designed by Daniel Roseberry that is part of the fashion house’s spring-summer 2022 collection. The outfit is made up of a velvety off-shoulder bodice and featured a draped gather.

Likewise, Hudgens dazzled with the chosen jewelry. On the one hand, some gold earrings from the same firm. And on the other hand, a thick gold bracelet and a Love de Cartier bracelet. The look was completed by platform heels made of black suede that he wore with transparent stockings of the same shade.

Jessica Chastain

The American interpreter chose for the occasion a pink dress with a satin finish signed by Gucci, a fashion house that has accompanied her numerous times on red carpets. Chastain shone like never before in an Old Hollywood dress model with a boat neck, corset-style bodice and draped skirt ending in a train. An extremely romantic design that left her shoulders uncovered, increasing her detached sensuality. As far as complements and accessories are concerned, the American opted for metallic earrings.

Jessica Chastain’s look was taken to the next level with the hair and makeup that the actress introduced. The red hair with waves to the water taken to one side and the lips dyed red were responsible for making the star captivate all those present.

The film and theater interpreter attended the 2022 Tony Awards yesterday in a black dress with cutouts in the abdomen area and puffed sleeves by Cong Tri. The American singer opted for an elegant design to reunite with the original cast of the musical Spring Awakening – which is about a group of German teenagers who struggle against sexual desires, secret pain and pressure from their parents – to perform Touch. Me, one of the songs from the play that won the award for best musical in 2007.

Cynthia Erivo

The British singer-songwriter attended the gala in a bridal-inspired dress from Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2022 Haute Couture collection. A design with a noticeably marked waist and voluminous skirt that had a cape and attached hood.

