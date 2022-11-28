This is how the table of positions of the group of Portugal and Uruguay of the Qatar 2022 World Cup was

This Monday the second date of the Qatar 2022 World Cup ended. In group H, Portugal joined the two teams already qualified for the round of 16 (France and Brazil) after beating Uruguay 2-0 at the Iconic Lusail Stadium. Ghana, meanwhile, climbed to second place after defeating South Korea 3-2 and dreams of going to the second round. The second classified and the final position table is defined next Friday, December 2 at 12 (Argentine time), with the clashes between Ghana vs. Uruguay, and South Korea vs. Portugal.

In the first match in the zone, Ghana took the lead after 24 minutes when, after a corner kick, the ball was served to the defender Mohammed Salisu to put your team ahead. At 34′, a cross from the right of jordan ayew allowed the Ajax striker from the Netherlands, Mohammed Kudus, converting his team’s second goal with a header, which allowed them to go ahead at halftime.

At the start of the plugin, the Asians came out more determined to try to discount and get back into the game. Cho Gue Sung He scored two goals in just three minutes and partially equalized the game to the delight of the South Korean fans who were present at the Ciudad de la Educación Stadium. However, the joy did not last long for those led by Son Heung Min. Kudus He sentenced the match at 68 ‘after making amends for a mistake by his partner Inaki Williamswhich could not connect a hub Gideon Mensah.

The second game was full of emotions. Portugal dominated the ball for a large part of the 90 minutes and Uruguay, with its inexorable and indispensable ‘charrúa claw’, opted to constantly cut the game short with strong offences. The first goal came after 54 minutes: Bruno Fernandes he launched a cross from the left, Cristiano Ronaldo he got between the center-backs, he made an effort to head it and it didn’t arrive, but his movement left unanswered Sergio Rochet and the ball entered the far post. The 37-year-old striker ran for the corner celebrating as if it had been his own, but the International Football Federation (FIFA) duly awarded him behind the wheel.

At the end, the Portuguese team rounded off the result with a penalty scored by Fernandes and sanctioned at the behest of the VAR after the defender of Atlético de Madrid from Spain, Jose Maria Gimenez, he touched the ball with his hand inside the area when the Manchester United midfielder himself piped him.

THE NATION

