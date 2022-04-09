This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league remains after Real Madrid’s triumph against Getafe
The real Madrid fulfilled in LaLiga and won this Saturday against Getafe (2-0) in the match corresponding to matchday 31. The Whites consolidate their leadership and the title seems to be getting closer.
With this result, the merengue team remains at the top of the table with 72 points, followed by the Seville who is 60 after beating on Friday the Grenade.
In the third square is the Barcelona with 57 points and two games less. The team of Xavi is measured this Sunday against I raised in visiting condition and will need to get the victory if they are still excited about fighting until the end.
In fourth place was the Athletic also with 57, after falling this Saturday against Majorca and the Betis is fifth with 56 units.
Real society is sixth with 51, Villarreal is seventh with 46 and Athletic He is eighth with 45. Valencia is ninth with 41 points and will play until Monday against Vallecano Ray.
For its part, Osasuna is tenth with 38 units while Celtic Y Spanish they have 36 each.
At the bottom of the table is the Cadiz of the Choco Lozano in 18th place, who lost today at home against Betis and points to the descent.
