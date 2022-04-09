This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league remains after Real Madrid’s triumph against Getafe

2022-04-09

The real Madrid fulfilled in LaLiga and won this Saturday against Getafe (2-0) in the match corresponding to matchday 31. The Whites consolidate their leadership and the title seems to be getting closer.

With this result, the merengue team remains at the top of the table with 72 points, followed by the Seville who is 60 after beating on Friday the Grenade.

In the third square is the Barcelona with 57 points and two games less. The team of Xavi is measured this Sunday against I raised in visiting condition and will need to get the victory if they are still excited about fighting until the end.