This is how the table of positions of the Spanish League remains after Real Madrid’s victory over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid thrashed Real Sociedad (4-1), this Saturday in matchday 27 of the Spanish League, thus consolidating its lead (63 points), with an eight-point advantage over Sevilla, second in the table, who could only draw (0-0) on Friday with Alavés (18th).

Four days after the clash against Paris Saint-Germain, in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu, after losing 1-0 in the first leg, the white team turned the score around after losing, after a penalty goal scored by Mikel Oyarzabal, for Real Sociedad, in the 10th minute.

Real Madrid were able to lift the result before the break with two shots from outside the box by Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga (40th) and Croatian Luka Modric (43rd). Tremendous goals!

In the second half, a penalty against Brazilian Vinicius, scored by Frenchman Karim Benzema (75th), and a shot by Marco Asensio (79th), after a move from the right by Dani Carvajal, gave the white team a comfortable victory.

In third place is Betis with 46 units, one more than Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid who are fighting for fourth place. Real Madrid are 18 points ahead of the azulgranas and colchoneros.