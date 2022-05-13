This is how the table of positions of the Spanish League was left after Real Madrid’s win against Levante
2022-05-12
real Madrid closed this Thursday the day 36 of the Spain League with a 6-0 win against Levante in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
With goals from Ferland Mendy, Karim Benzema, Vinicius (hat-trick) and Rodrygo, the Whites picked up three more points in the Positions table in Spain.
See: Benzema equals Raúl as Real Madrid’s second all-time top scorer. Will he catch up with Cristiano Ronaldo?
Real Madrid, already champion of the Spanish League, reached 84 points in the table, 12 more than FC Barcelona, which is second with only two dates left to play.
Atlético de Madrid appears in third place with 67, Sevilla is fourth with 66 and both will seek to secure their ticket to the next Champions League on date 37 of the Spanish League.
Betis appears in fifth place, with minimal options to reach Champions League positions. Further down is the Royal Society.
THE DESCENT
Cádiz, Honduran Antony “Choco” Lozano’s team, lost 3-0 to Real Sociedad this Thursday and remains committed to the issue of relegation.
Also: This will be Real Madrid’s 11 for the 2022-23 season. Alaba’s new position, with Rüdiger And Mbappé?
At the moment it is outside the red zone. Cádiz adds 35 points and ranks 17th in the Positions table in Spain.
Mallorca, in 18th place, follows closely with 33. Further down are Alavés with 31 and Levante with 29.