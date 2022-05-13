This is how the table of positions of the Spanish League was left after Real Madrid’s win against Levante

2022-05-12

real Madrid closed this Thursday the day 36 of the Spain League with a 6-0 win against Levante in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

With goals from Ferland Mendy, Karim Benzema, Vinicius (hat-trick) and Rodrygo, the Whites picked up three more points in the Positions table in Spain.

Real Madrid, already champion of the Spanish League, reached 84 points in the table, 12 more than FC Barcelona, ​​which is second with only two dates left to play.

Atlético de Madrid appears in third place with 67, Sevilla is fourth with 66 and both will seek to secure their ticket to the next Champions League on date 37 of the Spanish League.