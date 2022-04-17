This is how the table of Premier League scorers remained after CR7’s hattrick

2022-04-17

the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldoauthor of a hat-trick on Saturday in Manchester United’s victory against Norwich City (3-2) made a jump in the ranking of scorers in the English Premier League, led by the Egyptian from Liverpool Mohamed Salah (20 goals) .

With 15 goals, the Portuguese star overtook his Liverpool compatriot Diogo Jota for third place in the table and put the Reds’ Senegalese Sadio Mané ahead (13 goals).

Salah’s Liverpool saw their match against Aston Villa postponed due to the FA Cup semi-final played and won by the ‘Reds’ against Manchester City on Saturday (3-2).