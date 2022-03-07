This is how the tenth day of the Clausura tournament of the National League will be played

2022-03-06
The tenth day of Closing Tournament 2022 will be played next weekend in the Betcris League of Honduras with five games to play with four Saturday duels and the classic between Motagua and Royal Spain as protagonist.
The curtain will open on Saturday (March 12) with a very attractive duel in the stadium itself. yankel rosenthalwhere Marathón receives the visit of the coconut trees of the Lifetime, a rival that has managed to get good results in that scenario. The game is scheduled for 3:00 pm.
The event will continue at 5:00 pm at the Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí, where the Lobos de la UPNFM They will seek to recover from the bad season and receive a visit from Real Sociedad, a team that has just beaten Motagua.
While the night there will be two commitments: In Progreso, Honduras receives at 7:15 pm the merengues of Olympia. Pablo Lavallén’s men arrive with the duty of adding a victory and seeking to regain first place.
The party concludes in the port of La Ceiba, where the leader Victoria receives the colero at 7:30 p.m. platinum, who arrives with the pressure of adding and reducing the difference with Real Sociedad.
The gala will finally close with the main course between Motagua and Real Spainthe appointment is on Sunday from 4:00 in the afternoon at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.