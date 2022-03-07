This is how the tenth day of the Clausura tournament of the National League will be played

2022-03-06

The tenth day of Closing Tournament 2022 will be played next weekend in the Betcris League of Honduras with five games to play with four Saturday duels and the classic between Motagua and Royal Spain as protagonist.

The curtain will open on Saturday (March 12) with a very attractive duel in the stadium itself. yankel rosenthalwhere Marathón receives the visit of the coconut trees of the Lifetime, a rival that has managed to get good results in that scenario. The game is scheduled for 3:00 pm.

The event will continue at 5:00 pm at the Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí, where the Lobos de la UPNFM They will seek to recover from the bad season and receive a visit from Real Sociedad, a team that has just beaten Motagua.