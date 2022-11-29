This is how the terror that shook Nuevo Laredo was generated after the arrest of a drug trafficking leader

After the riots that occurred in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, the authorities suspended basic school classes

Shootings, vehicles set on fire and roadblocks: this is how the municipality of Nuevo Laredoin Tamaulipas, this November 28, after alleged criminals tried to avoid the arrest of a drug lord that operates in the area.

“El Negrolo” of the Northeast Cartel would be involved in the kidnapping of the mayor of Guerrero, according to the Sedena He is also involved in the kidnapping of soldiers and an attack on the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

The riots not only generated alert and anxiety among the citizens, but also caused them to have to suspend classes in said city, in addition to the fact that public transport services were interrupted in order to safeguard the integrity of the people of Tamaulipas.

The detonations of firearms were recorded around 4:00 in the morning at various points in the municipality. The affected areas included the Guerrero neighborhood, Campanarioas well as Will and Workaccording to preliminary reports.

Who is “El Negrolo”, alleged leader of the Northeast Cartel detained in Tamaulipas Heriberto Rodríguez was designated as the leader of the armed wing known as La Tropa del Infierno

In addition to the shots, there were also a couple of burned vehicles blocking roads, with which the passage of the authorities was prevented. One of them was located on the highway from Monterrey to Nuevo Laredo. The events were recorded by inhabitants of the area, which later went viral on social networks.

In addition to the shootings, the burning of vehicles and road blockades in Nuevo Laredo were also reported.

Despite the fact that in audiovisual materials armed subjects are not perceived or some kind of confrontation, if you can hear the burst of shots that woke up the population. Until now, it has not been disclosed if there were people injured or fatalities as a result of these events.

Why “El Negrolo” is considered the successor of “Huevo” Treviño After the fall and deportation of Treviño Chávez, “El Negrolo” remained as one of the leaders of the Northeast Cartel

At first, it was pointed out that these violent acts had to do with a confrontation between the military and alleged members of organized crime. However, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that the shootings originated from the arrest of a criminal leader.

“A person, the head of a criminal group, was arrested. There were reactions, but that arrest has already been carried out. There are elements to show that he was responsible for other violent acts in that area,” the federal president clarified, adding that the now detainee will be transferred to Mexico City.

It has been unofficially indicated that it was supposedly a presumed plaza boss of the Northeast Cartelwho answers to the alias of Commander Negroloalthough there are no official reports that verify the above.

The US Consulate issued an alert after the detonations of firearms at various points in Nuevo Laredo

Given the panorama of insecurity, the classes for basic level campuses were suspended. The Technological University of Nuevo Laredo even announced that the activities for the morning shift were going to be online, in order to guarantee the integrity of the student community. In addition to this, the Urban Public Transport service was also interrupted.

For his part, he Consulate of the United States in Nuevo Laredo issued an alert for the shootings and informed that the appointments that were scheduled for this Monday, November 28, were rescheduled. “There is an emergency situation after an arrest operation,” they reported through social networks.

In this regard, the municipal president of Nuevo Laredo, Carmen Lilia Canturosas, assured that around 9:00 a.m. the situation in the city began to normalizebut asked the public to take due precautions.

Meanwhile, elements of the Tamaulipas Public Security Secretariat, in coordination with agents of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), carried out surveillance tours in various parts of the municipality. The installed security filters are located in the highway Mexico IIthe one that leads from Monterrey to Nuevo Laredo, as well as the Anahuac highway.

KEEP READING:

Nuevo Laredo under fire: classes were suspended and the US Consulate issued an alert for shootings

They found a human head after a violent day in Cuernavaca

From the shooting in Nuevo Laredo to the possible new AMLO march for 2023, the morning summary