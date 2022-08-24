this is how the two children of the actress are that you surely do not know

She is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood and each of her characters has managed to win the hearts of the public., Anne Hathaway She has a successful career in the world of entertainment, but she also leads a beautiful family life with her husband and two little ones.

If there is something that characterizes the actress, it is that she prefers to lead a very discreet personal life.so you don’t often share pictures of your kids to protect their privacy until they’re old enough.

Although many only see his life on red carpets and movie premieresThe famous also leads a very happy family life since she married Adam Shulman in 2012.

Anne is very happy with the life she has built and although she has shared some fragments very young from his daily life, he prefers to keep his children away from the public eye.

In fact, on one occasion revealed the regret he felt by sharing an image of one of his children.

“I had never published a photo of my son, and I decided to ppost a picture of the back of his head, and almost as soon as I did, I wished I hadn’t”, he said after having lived the experience.

He further added: “I felt like I had kind of broken a seal by inviting people into my life. And although I felt that I had done it in the most protective way possible, though it was a moment I was incredibly proud of, I don’t know if I’ll do it again.”

What are Anne Hathaway’s children like?

Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman was born on March 24, 2016 and came to brighten the life of the actress and her husband. Although she does not share details about him, she has told a little about her personality.

“He believes everything we tell him, and that’s adorable as well as very helpful.”pointed out while explaining that it teaches him to share with his younger brother and when things get difficult, mentioning that Santa Claus is watching them works very well.

The exact date of birth of Jak, the youngest of the family, is not known, but in October 2021, during an episode of ‘Live With Kelly in Ryan’, Anne revealed that she had a second 11-month-old baby.

“Now I have a beautiful almost 11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I did ‘The Witches,’ so technically he’s in that whole performance.” counted.

He explained that his two children have an excellent relationship. “Now Jack is big enough to fight, and that has brought a new element to their relationship which is really cute,” he said.