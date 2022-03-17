This is how the UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw will be held

2022-03-16
The UEFA Champions League 2021/22 is reaching its final stage. This Wednesday the round of 16 ended and we are just around the corner to reach the stage of the eight best in Europe.
The Champions League had several surprises in the first stage of knockouts: the Man Utd of Cristiano Ronaldo and was taken out of the contest by Atlético de Madrid. Benfica also hit a visit and eliminated Ajax in the Netherlands.
The biggest surprise was the thrashing of Villarreal, reigning champion of the Europa League, on a visit to Juventus.
The others qualified for the next round of the Champions League are: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelseacurrent champion of the contest.
The draw for the quarterfinal phase will be held next Friday, March 18, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, France.
The event will be broadcast on the official channel of the European confederation and its format is as follows:
“The draw will fix the pairings for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and a draw will also be held to determine the ‘home’ team in the final for administrative reasons.
The draws are open, so there are no seedings. In addition, teams from the same country can face each other, ”explains UEFA.
The start time of the event will be at 12 noon in Switzerland, that is, five in the morning in Central America.
When is the rest of the qualifiers?
Quarter finals
first leg matches: April 5/6, Second legs: April 12/13
Semifinals: First legs: April 26/27, Second legs: May 3/4
Final: Saturday May 28 (Stade de France, Paris)