This is how the UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw will be held

2022-03-16

The UEFA Champions League 2021/22 is reaching its final stage. This Wednesday the round of 16 ended and we are just around the corner to reach the stage of the eight best in Europe.

The Champions League had several surprises in the first stage of knockouts: the Man Utd of Cristiano Ronaldo and was taken out of the contest by Atlético de Madrid. Benfica also hit a visit and eliminated Ajax in the Netherlands.

The biggest surprise was the thrashing of Villarreal, reigning champion of the Europa League, on a visit to Juventus.

The others qualified for the next round of the Champions League are: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelseacurrent champion of the contest.

The draw for the quarterfinal phase will be held next Friday, March 18, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, France.