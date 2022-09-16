This is how the United States reacted to the first approaches between Petro and Maduro | Today news

Recently, Gustavo Petro offered Nicolás Maduro that Venezuela be the guarantor of the peace process with the ELN. Photo: EFE Agency

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petrohas announced several measures against Venezuela, such as the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, the opening of the border, planned for next September 26, and the recent offer, accepted by Nicholas Madurothat the neighboring country is a guarantor in the peace process with the THE N.

During a hearing yesterday on Venezuelain charge of the Committee on International Relations of the United States Senate, Brian Nichols, Undersecretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, assured that the government of Joe Biden He values ​​the search for “total peace” by President Petro, but insisted that he hopes that Colombia “continues to seek the restoration of democracy” in Venezuela. In this regard, he added that peace in the country depends on the return of democratic order on the other side of the border and that the presence of members of the ELN there may be an obstacle to this.

However, not everyone agreed with the official. The opposing voices came from senators Marco Rubio and Bob Menéndez, of Cuban origin and declared opponents of Maduro. On the one hand, Menéndez commented: “The reality is that what Maduro is guaranteeing at this moment is to give refuge to the ELN, so I do not understand that position as something that is positive for Colombia.” On the other hand, Rubio added: “We knew that we had a new administration in Colombia that was going to pay a little more attention to what the Maduro regime says. It is unfortunate, but hey, it is the decision of an elected president of a sovereign nation, which should not affect or have an impact of any kind on US policy regarding these terrorist groups.”

In addition, the Republicans also asked Biden “not to support Latin American dictatorships”: “The president of the United States is the leader of the free world. He needs to start acting like one. Our hemisphere is becoming a more dangerous place because of Biden’s weakness,” Rick Scott, a senator from Florida, told a news conference outside the White House.

This congressman asked the president to retake the sanctions that were imposed against Cuba during the Donald Trump administration, close the Cuban embassy in Washington and re-include the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) on his list of terrorist organizations. Thus, the panorama that they see in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua is fueling the desire of the Republicans to win in the mid-term elections and, thus, take control of Congress.

*With information from EFE

