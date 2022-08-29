This is how the US Coast Guard intercepts Cuban rafters (+ video)

The United States Coast Guard has returned 90 Cuban rafters to the Island after several interceptions off the Florida coast.

Specifically, the crew of the Raymond Evans coast guard was in charge of repatriating the migrants to Cuba last Saturday.

A rescue team from the Key West Coast Guard Station reported some people in the water at approximately 4 pm Wednesday about 2 miles south of Key West.

According to the information offered, the rafters said that they jumped into the water after the engine of their boat began to smoke.

All of the interceptions were made in the middle of last week, near Saddlebunch Keys, Marquesas Keys, Long Key and Key West.

Lt. Paul Puddington of the 7th Coast Guard District noted that “the Coast Guard maintains a strong maritime presence to detect and intercept anyone attempting to migrate illegally by sea, in the Straits of Florida and the Caribbean region.”

“These trips are not only illegal, but also incredibly dangerous. No one should risk their lives on rough and unsafe boats in unpredictable seas.” added.

Since October 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have intercepted 4,614 Cubans. This is how it has behaved in previous years:

5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016

1,468 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2017

259 Cuban migrants in exercise 2018

313 Cuban migrants in exercise 2019

49 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2020

838 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2021

VIDEO OF CUBAN RAFTER INTERCEPTIONS