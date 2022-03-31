This is how the vests for deaf people who attend Coldplay concerts work

Because music is for everyone. Coldplay has been mega raffling on his return to the stage with the ‘Music of the Spheres Tour’something that thousands of Mexican fans have been able to verify in the concerts that the British band has already given in Monterrey and Guadalajara, where there has been a bit of everything.

It is enough to see the photos and videos that have been posted on the internet in recent days to verify that Coldplay shows are made so that all fans can enjoy the music from beginning to end. And when we say “all and all” it is not literal, since the British group has also opted for inclusion in their concerts.

The vests that allow deaf people to enjoy the Coldplay concert

As you probably already found out –and if not here we will tell you in great detail–, during the Coldplay shows several deaf people have had the opportunity to enjoy the band’s shows thanks to special vests which also, with the help of Mexican Sign Language (LSM) instructors, give them the opportunity to enjoy the show by Chris and company.

The vests in question began to be a trend after the Coldplay concert in Costa Rica where several deaf people were recorded while dancing at the concert, which was held at the National Stadium. In several videos that went viral on TikTok se can see deaf fans with a kind of backpack –it is the vest in question– that they carry on their back while “Adventure of a Lifetime” plays.

They transmit the vibrations of music through the skin

And how do these devices work? turns out the vests transmit the vibrations of the music through electronic bracelets which are placed on the ankles and wrists. Depending on the rhythm of the songs, the vibrations change and are perceived with the largest organ we have in the body: the skin.

The best thing about these vests is that they have functions that allow attendees to raise or lower the intensity of the waves transmitted by the music. And for those who have lost much of their hearing, there are also special headphones that help amplify the sound during Coldplay shows. Amazing!

#Viral | inclusive! @Coldplay moves the public by giving out special vests and hearing aids so that the deaf community can enjoy their “Music of the Spheres” tour pic.twitter.com/ePb3wYxFZ1 — Direct Line (@linea_directa) March 24, 2022

Coldplay enters the inclusion in their ‘Music of the Spheres Tour’

To achieve this great initiative in their concerts, Coldplay partnered with organizations such as CIE Foundation, the Pedagogical Institute for Language Problems and other groups focused on deaf people. Although it is worth mentioning that the vest thing had already been implemented in a 2018 Corona Capital, so the task was a little easier.

On the other hand, we tell you that Chris Martin’s interest in sign language was the work of his partner, actress Dakota Johnson, who suggested to the band’s vocalist to learn it for those moments when Martin wants to be silent. In fact, she taught Chris sign language and they have been communicating that way for much of the day ever since.

Chris Martin, Dakota’s boyfriend, said in an interview that he spends part of the day in silence and that Dakota gave him the idea of ​​learning sign language to communicate, so she helped him and since that day they communicate that way❤️#DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/8VioWaNfQW – Dakota Johnson Argentina (@DakoholicsArg) March 30, 2022

This was announced by Chris in a recent interview that has been replicated on social networks by fans of Dakota and the band, which shows us that With the theme of green and inclusive shows, Coldplay is one of the best bands out there. Is there anything these guys don’t do right?