This is how the video game industry has responded to the war in Ukraine

Since the war broke out in Ukraine, the video game industry has been very active in humanitarian work, making large donations to help refugees, but there are also examples of large companies that have responded to the Russian invasion by taking action in this gigantic market. . In this special we tell you how the video game world has responded to this war.

After two years of pandemic and some other catastrophe such as the volcano on the island of La Palma, we welcomed 2022 with the hope of living a calm year, without frights, recovering the already very missed normality that resists so much But the harsh reality has been quite different. On February 24, the Russian army invaded Ukraine, once again unleashing war on the old continent, and since then we have woken up every day in fear: what will happen? How far will the conflict extend? How does it affect us on a daily basis? With the images of the bombings and thousands of refugees fleeing from their homes already recorded in our retinas, it is difficult to escape the grief and anxiety that a crisis situation like this one provokes; And in the face of this sad scenario, the video game industry has not remained immutable either. Practically since the beginning of the conflict, many large companies have responded to the invasion in disparate ways, and in this special, we want to review the most significant actions. But also how war affects the world of video games.

You yourselves will have noticed in recent weeks how rare is a day when a new initiative to help refugees, or actions that seek to “punish“the offensive of the Russian Government directly hitting its market; but without a clear end to this conflict in the near future, experts already warn that the war in Ukraine will affect the world production of chips, causing the shortage of semiconductors that has originated the lack of stock of new generation consoles, -among other devices- is extended even more in time. And then there are the delays. Because there are development studios based in cities like kyiv, which has obviously forced its creators to put aside routine and, in some cases, even end up fighting against the Russian army. The clearest example is that of GSC Game World, which at the beginning of the conflict asked the video game world for help to finally announce that STALKER 2 paused its development because of the war.

After almost a month of armed conflict in Ukraine, these have been the main movements that the video game industry has made in solidarity with the victims of the war.

Donations for Ukraine

From the first moment, the world of video games has turned to the Ukrainian refugees and today, millions of euros have been allocated to alleviate their suffering. One of the first to respond to this emergency was CD Projekt RED, which in the early stages of the conflict donated more than 200,000 euros for humanitarian aid. It would not take long for other large companies in the sector to act in the same way. The owners of THQ Nordic and Gearbox have donated €1 million to help victims in Ukraine, while Ubisoft and IO Interactive have contributed nearly $300,000 in humanitarian aid.

In 2022 modern technology is perhaps the best answer to tanksMykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of UkraineThe japanese companies They have not been left behind, and in recent weeks, they have made important donations. Square Enix has contributed close to $500,000, while The Pokémon Company has donated $200,000 and Bandai Namco has contributed $850,000 to support Ukrainian refugees. Smaller and even individually creative studios have also looked for ways to collaborate, with such notable examples as John Romero, which has created a new level for DOOM 2 that has been such a hit with players that it has already generated over $25,000 in humanitarian aid. With a game that accurately portrays the civilian suffering in warthese days the message with which the formidable This War of Mine, which lowers its price and allocates its proceeds to Ukraine, makes our hearts overwhelmed.

And of course we cannot forget our own players. The itch.io portal launched a pack with almost 1,000 games for 10 dollars, and in just a few days it raised more than 5 million dollars, bordering on six million at the time of writing these lines.

Blockades and bans in Russia

Until now we have focused on direct aid to Ukrainian refugees, but video game companies have also “hit” the Russian market by taking restrictive measures to increase pressure against its president, Vladimir Putin. The Government of Ukraine itself asked PlayStation and Xbox to block their services in Russia, launching the following message: “The whole world is repelling the aggressor by imposing sanctions: the enemy must suffer significant losses. But we need your support: in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to tanks“.

Once again CD Projekt RED was one of the first companies to respond to this request. The authors of The Witcher have stopped selling their games in Russia and Belarus, limiting access to their GOG digital store. “We know that the players from Russia and Belarus, who have nothing to do with the invasion of Ukraine, will be affected by this decision,” they warned in an official statement, “but with this action we want to encourage the world to speak of what is happening in the heart of Europe.” Another Polish studio like Bloober Team took the same initiative by removing The Medium and the rest of their games from Russia and Belarus.

STALKER 2 has changed its title to ‘Heart of Chornobyl’, which is the Ukrainian name for Chernobyl.

International pressure has not ceased since the beginning of the war, although Russia has responded to hell with the consideration of legalizing software piracy to counteract international sanctions. They have not been few precisely within the framework of the video game industry. To those already mentioned we must add others as important as that of Activision Blizzard suspending the sale of its games in Russia, as have Electronic Arts, Nintendo and its eShop, Ubisoft or even Microsoft, which has stopped the sale of its products in Russia. Other companies like PlayStation They have not issued an official statement, but Gran Turismo 7 has been left without a release in Russia, and it seems that other games from the Japanese company will suffer the same fate.

As the bombs continue to fall, the video game industry is showing its best face Significant has also been the response of Take Two, which has decided to leave Russia and cease the sale of GTA 5, which is the third most popular video game in the country, or the cessation of activity of the Epic Games Store in the same countries. Responsible for some of the most successful mobile games on the market, Niantic It has not been left behind either and closes its Pokémon GO or Pikmin Bloom servers in Russia and Belarus. Obviously they are not actions that directly influence the development of the war, but in some way, all these video game companies are looking for the citizens of Russia and Belarus to increase the pressure on their respective governments to put an end to the invasion. Quoting once again the words of CD Projekt RED, these actions do not seek to “directly influence material matters, nor do we aspire to it, but we believe in the importance of business entities […] to change the hearts and minds of ordinary people”, say the authors of The Witcher saga and the most recent Cyberpunk 2077.

Video game delays and changes

Ukraine is home to several development teams that unfortunately have stopped their activity due to the war. The authors of STALKER 2 are one of the best known studios, but big companies like Ubisoft also have teams in Ukraine that they are trying to help. And a direct consequence of this catastrophic situation is the delay of video games for one reason or another. I say this because although it is a project that was born outside Ukraine, Advance Wars 1+2 for Nintendo Switch has been delayed due to the war, which, as I told you a few days ago, is explained by the story that the video game narrates.

Another case similar to that of the Nintendo Switch exclusive is that of Little Orpheus, which has been delayed for aesthetic and plot reasons. “Although Little Orpheus was originally released on Apple Arcade in June 2020 and does not directly reference recent world events, we acknowledge that some game themes and content may disturb players right now,” its publisher reported just days before the game’s release on multiple platforms.

The video game world is carrying out other small gestures such as removing Russian teams and players from FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, or removing a Russian helicopter in Battlefield 2042 due to “current events”.

As the bombs continue to fall on Ukraine and the horror of war strikes at the very heart of Europe, the video game industry is putting its best face forward with a big commitment and help to the victims of the conflict. It may not seem like much in the face of Russia’s massive war machine, but at the very least, big or small, these gestures make me a little more proud to be a part of this huge community of gamers from all over the world.